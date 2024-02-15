 Skip navigation
Chiefs sign DC Spagnuolo to contract extension

February 15, 2024 09:13 AM
Pro Football Talk reacts to the Chiefs signing defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo to a contract extension after becoming the first coordinator to win four Super Bowls.
Chiefs must 'open the checkbook' for Jones quickly
What the 2023 NFL season will be remembered for
Three-peat goal gives KC 'renewed focus' for 2024
Kelce regrets heated interaction with Reid in SB
Candidates to replace Wilks as 49ers DC
49ers' decision to fire DC Wilks 'feels weird'
1 dead, 20+ injured in shooting at KC's SB parade
Bosa's disruption 'as good as anybody' in NFL
Requiem for a team: Every team that fell short
Mahomes leads 2024 NFL MVP odds, but AFC foes loom
Give me the headlines: Sleepless in Seattle scheme
Purdy, 49ers struggled to pick up Chiefs' blitzes
