 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

How Pickett talked with PIT after Russ signing

March 19, 2024 08:19 AM
Kenny Pickett explained how he was “confident” in how he communicated with the Steelers after signing Russell Wilson, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to discuss why he didn’t deserve any special treatment.
Up Next
nbc_pft_simmswrrankings_240319.jpg
12:52
Simms defends his 2024 NFL Draft WR rankings
Now Playing
nbc_pft_vikingsjjmccarthy_240319.jpg
8:44
MIN reportedly to have private McCarthy workout
Now Playing
nbc_pft_ninerspayroll_240319.jpg
9:32
How SF clerical payroll error affects draft picks
Now Playing
nbc_pft_marquisebrown_240319.jpg
4:31
Brown more focused on winning than the money
Now Playing
nbc_pft_kirkcousinsjerseynumber_240319.jpg
5:43
Cousins will wear No. 18 jersey with Falcons
Now Playing
nbc_pft_kennypickettqbtrades_240319.jpg
7:59
Pickett addresses teams trading away young QBs
Now Playing
nbc_pft_nflpa18gameseason_240319.jpg
12:09
Is 18-game regular season ‘inevitable’ for NFL?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_backupqbtruefalse_240319.jpg
16:56
Backup QB True or False: Browns, Rams, 49ers
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chaseyoungsaints_240319.jpg
7:00
Young agrees to one-year deal with Saints
Now Playing
nbc_simms_romanwilson_v2_240318.jpg
7:21
Simms’ WR draft rankings: No. 5 Roman Wilson
Now Playing
nbc_simms_wrcomp_240318.jpg
14:55
Simms’ ‘24 draft rankings: Top five WR prospects
Now Playing
nbc_simms_romeodunze_240318.jpg
9:41
Simms’ WR draft rankings: No. 4 Rome Odunze
Now Playing