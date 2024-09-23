Watch Now
Falcons come up just short vs. Chiefs
The Falcons didn’t come up with the plays they needed to take down the Chiefs, but Atlanta’s talent still counts as reason for optimism amid a 1-2 start.
Rams hit 49ers with the kitchen sink in comeback
The shocker of Week 3 came when the injury-riddled Rams overcame a double-digit deficit to defeat the similarly hampered 49ers.
Has Rice overtaken Kelce as KC’s No. 1 receiver?
As Rashee Rice has ascended up the wide receiver hierarchy, Travis Kelce has taken a few steps down as a volume receiver in the Chiefs’ offense.
Chiefs’ win over Falcons reflects new identity
The Chiefs’ SNF victory over the Falcons confirmed what has been the case for a while now: Kansas City is now a team led by its defense.
Simms likes Bills, Bengals on Monday night
Chris Simms gives his predictions for the upcoming Monday Night Football doubleheader, explaining why he likes the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals to win in prime time.
Lions’ creative approach pays off vs. Cardinals
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss the Detroit Lions' strong showing against the Arizona Cardinals and the Seattle Seahawks' dominant win vs. the Miami Dolphins in Week 3.
Eagles were the ‘better team’ vs. Saints
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down the Philadelphia Eagles' win against the New Orleans Saints in Week 3, particularly the strong performances from Saquon Barkley and Dallas Goedert on the road.
Why undefeated Vikings are one NFC’s top teams
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down the resurgence of Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold, discussing why the team's 3-0 start to the season is for real.
Unpacking Patriots’ struggles vs. Jets
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison break down the New England Patriots' uninspiring performance vs. the New York Jets, questioning what's next for the team under first-year head coach Jerod Mayo.
When should Patriots turn to Maye as starting QB?
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison discuss the New England Patriots' quarterback situation, particularly the future with rookie QB Drake Maye and when Jerod Mayo should make the North Carolina product the team's starter.
Levis must show improved decision-making in Week 3
Rodney Harrison explains why he needs to see more out of the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3, while Mike Florio discusses what Will Levis needs to prove against the Green Bay Packers.
Evaluating Jets’ playoff path with veteran roster
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison discuss why the New York Jets "can be a real contender" in the AFC, analyzing Aaron Rodgers' impact in New York and the team's schedule in 2024.
Rodgers was ‘fantastic’ in Jets’ win vs. Patriots
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison break down Aaron Rodgers' strong performance vs. the New England Patriots on Thursday night, discussing what's next for the New York Jets after starting the season 2-1.