Watch Now
Lions defense was ‘concerning’ in win vs. Chargers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate Dan Campbell's late-game coaching decisions and explain why Detroit Lions fans should be alarmed by their team's defensive performance against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Up Next
Week 10 superlatives: NE’s ‘embarrassing’ loss
Week 10 superlatives: NE’s ‘embarrassing’ loss
Mike Florio and Chris Simms critique Bill Belichick's 'curious' decision with Bailey Zappe, as well as Kyler Murray leading the Arizona Cardinals to victory in his 2023 season debut.
How O’Connell and the Vikings have bounced back
How O'Connell and the Vikings have bounced back
Mike Florio credits Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell for keeping the team together after Kirk Cousins' injury while Chris Simms explains why he is 'blown away' by Josh Dobbs' recent play.
Jets offense struggles again vs. Raiders on SNF
Jets offense struggles again vs. Raiders on SNF
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate Zach Wilson's last-second Hail Mary against the Las Vegas Raiders and why a lack of scoring resulted in another New York Jets loss.
49ers ‘were playing in fast-forward’ vs. Jaguars
49ers 'were playing in fast-forward' vs. Jaguars
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the San Francisco 49ers' dominant win over the Jacksonville Jaguars while analyzing Kyle Shanahan's decision to give the ball to Christian McCaffrey late in the game.
Watson, Browns flip the script in win vs. Ravens
Watson, Browns flip the script in win vs. Ravens
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the Cleveland Browns' comeback win against the Baltimore Ravens and why the AFC has a 'loaded' playoff picture.
Is C.J. Stroud a legitimate MVP candidate?
Is C.J. Stroud a legitimate MVP candidate?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss C.J. Stroud's performance against the Cincinnati Bengals and how the rookie phenom has led the Houston Texans to a surprising season thus far.
Florio: Dobbs trade ‘one of dumbest’ for Cardinals
Florio: Dobbs trade ‘one of dumbest’ for Cardinals
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze the trade that sent Josh Dobbs to the Minnesota Vikings and why the Arizona Cardinals are likely regretting the move given Dobbs' recent success.
Give me the headlines: SF takes out anger on JAX
Give me the headlines: SF takes out anger on JAX
Chris Simms picks out his headlines for NFL Week 10, including the 49ers' big-time bounce-back against the Jaguars and the Cowboys' demolition of the Giants.
Browns snatch win from Ravens in Baltimore
Browns snatch win from Ravens in Baltimore
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed marvel at the way the Browns were able to make up a late deficit and take down the previously red-hot Ravens.
Texans take another leap forward with Bengals win
Texans take another leap forward with Bengals win
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed analyze the Texans' win over the Bengals and the ways that Houston and C.J. Stroud continue to exceed expectations.
Why Panthers should not have kicked 59-yard FG
Why Panthers should not have kicked 59-yard FG
Mike Florio and Peter King explain why they disagree with Frank Reich's decision to kick a 59-yard field goal in the Panthers' loss to the Bears on Thursday Night Football.