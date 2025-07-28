Slater agrees to four-year extension with Chargers

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
Browns, Bucs, Commanders, Chargers uniform updates
Bengals must find ‘sweet spot’ with Hendrickson
Why there could be more to the Wilkins situation
Other PFT Content
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Peacock
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
Browns, Bucs, Commanders, Chargers uniform updates
Bengals must find ‘sweet spot’ with Hendrickson
Why there could be more to the Wilkins situation
Other PFT Content
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Slater agrees to four-year extension with Chargers
July 28, 2025 08:04 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why Rashawn Slater’s agent was wise to provide the LT with security in his new contract and unpack what this means for the Chargers.
Related Videos
05:30
Bengals must find ‘sweet spot’ with Hendrickson
05:07
Why there could be more to the Wilkins situation
04:56
Potential landing spots for Wilkins
02:55
How Steelers’ throwback uniforms compare to others
13:30
PFT Draft: Top training camp storylines
07:12
Early analysis on Rodgers at training camp
11:21
Rodgers has great response to Bradshaw’s remarks
10:25
Jones acknowledges Parsons’ talent
07:33
Parsons has ‘lost some of his leverage’ to Cowboys
10:33
What practicing at training camp means for Parsons
01:10
Egbuka draws rave reviews from Mayfield
01:26
Johnson ousted, Steelers defer to veteran Warren
13:02
PFT PM Mailbag: AFC South, collusion, European NFL
07:08
PIT among 10-12 title contenders, as Rodgers says?
05:17
Florio: No one is protecting college athletes
03:58
Browns could keep four QBs on 53-man roster
04:19
Saban not ‘enticed’ by current coaching options
06:27
Raiders release Wilkins; NFLPA files grievance
02:31
Stay away from Barkley as repeat rushing leader?
02:08
Are Jaguars the best bet to win AFC South?
01:17
‘Don’t give up’ on Fields despite toe injury
01:16
Walker logged full practice to begin training camp
11:11
PFT PM Mailbag: How long will MIN trust McCarthy?
03:13
White House question to Harbaugh was ‘fair to ask’
04:55
Florio: Murphy should be NFLPA executive director
05:37
How the NFL Management Council impacts contracts
02:01
Commanders’ D.C. stadium ‘moving closer’ to deal
01:44
Fields carted off during Jets training camp
02:03
Jags’ Lawrence ‘in the mix’ for 5,000-yard season
01:34
‘Fairly priced’ Texans’ success hinges on offense
Latest Clips
06:03
Smith qualifies for 100m backstroke final
03:12
Walsh’s medal ceremony from 100m butterfly
06:04
Grousset grits his way to gold in 50m butterfly
08:28
Haiyang claims 100m breaststroke world title
07:25
Walsh golden in 100m fly with championship record
06:41
Kitayama, Grillo on the rise in FedExCup rankings
06:51
Cup drivers recap Indianapolis race won by Wallace
11:19
Highlights: 3M Open, Final Round
02:03
FedExCup bubble shifts after 3M Open performances
02:48
Kitayama: Trusting ‘my game’ helped me win 3M Open
14:59
Highlights: The Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis
41:15
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 21
06:05
The long journey of the 2025 Tour de France
14:53
2025 Tour de France jersey winners ceremony
03:13
Pogacar ‘speechless’ after winning Tour de France
02:38
Simmons proposes to girlfriend after TDF finish
02:20
Wout van Aert talks Stage 21 win, Tour de France
03:20
Harrington: Senior Open triumph is ‘euphoric’
11:36
Highlights: ISPS Handa Senior Open, Final Round
07:13
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 21 finish
03:55
Highlights: TDF cyclists climb Montmartre, Lap 3
06:56
Highlights: TDF cyclists climb Montmartre, Lap 2
06:20
Highlights: TDF cyclists climb Montmartre, Lap 1
05:20
Woad talks caddie, expectations after debut win
09:52
Highlights: Women’s Scottish Open, Final Round
02:32
Woad: Winning event ‘was a pretty good outcome’
01:09
Woad wins Women’s Scottish Open in pro debut
02:59
Romeo finishing Tour de France after painful crash
05:05
Alpecin–Deceuninck, Healy are TDF success stories
27:36
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 2
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue