 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

Jacksonnews.jpg
Vikings CB Jackson, two others dead in car crash
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240703.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Cowboys’ star contract strategy
GettyImages-1988739057_(1).jpg
Florio: Sunday Ticket ruling won’t help everyone

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

Jacksonnews.jpg
Vikings CB Jackson, two others dead in car crash
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240703.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: Cowboys’ star contract strategy
GettyImages-1988739057_(1).jpg
Florio: Sunday Ticket ruling won’t help everyone

Other PFT Content

NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh
NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Vikings CB Jackson, two others dead in car crash

July 6, 2024 02:05 PM
Minnesota Vikings cornerback Khyree Jackson and two others died in a three-car crash in Maryland on Saturday. Mike Florio discusses the report from the Maryland State Police and the details of the crash.
Up Next
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240703.jpg
14:39
PFT PM Mailbag: Cowboys’ star contract strategy
Now Playing
GettyImages-1988739057_(1).jpg
7:13
Florio: Sunday Ticket ruling won’t help everyone
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_rookieholdouts_240703.jpg
4:14
Reasons for rookie training camp holdouts
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_playersholdout_240703.jpg
4:17
Are Stafford or Tagovailoa going to hold out?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240702.jpg
19:04
PFT PM Mailbag: Chiefs stadium, PFT is 15
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_sundayticket_240702.jpg
14:32
Will Sunday Ticket case go to the Supreme Court?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_johngrudencase_240702.jpg
11:14
Gruden loses NFL lawsuit reconsideration
Now Playing
hill.jpg
5:01
Hill taking ‘happy thoughts’ approach to new deal
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_ceedeelamb_240702.jpg
4:26
Florio: Cowboys are ‘cheap’ and ‘short-sighted’
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_patrickmahomes_240627.jpg
8:43
Florio responds to Wright’s comments on Mahomes
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240628.jpg
14:53
PFT PM Mailbag: NFL Sunday Ticket, PFT overseas
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_sundayticketpt2_240627.jpg
12:59
Potential figures from Sunday Ticket case verdict
Now Playing