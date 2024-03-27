 Skip navigation
How new NFL kickoff rule improves safety

March 27, 2024 08:00 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on how the new kickoff rule is the best possible outcome in terms of improving the safety and longevity of the game without losing the nature of the sport.
