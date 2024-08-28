Watch Now
Wilson named Steelers' starting QB over Fields
Mike Florio reacts to the Pittsburgh Steelers naming Russell Wilson as starting quarterback over Justin Fields, explaining why the nine-time Pro Bowler gives the team a "higher floor" in 2024.
Mike Florio reacts to the Pittsburgh Steelers naming Russell Wilson as starting quarterback over Justin Fields, explaining why the nine-time Pro Bowler gives the team a "higher floor" in 2024.
No changes to NFL kickoff at ownership meeting
Mike Florio discusses the NFL kickoff rule for the 2024-25 season, explaining why there were short discussions and no changes to the rule at the latest ownership meeting.
PFT Mailbag: Mahomes’ GOAT case, Belichick to NYG?
Mike Florio opens up the PFT mailbag to discuss topics ranging from the Trent Williams and Brandon Aiyuk situations in San Francisco to the roster possibilities of an 18-game season.
What Cook’s Cowboys practice squad deal means
Mike Florio unpacks the misleading reporting surrounding Dalvin Cook's practice squad deal with the Dallas Cowboys before analyzing whether Cook could make the active roster this season.
Rodgers’ biography reveals friction with family
Mike Florio provides takeaways from Aaron Rodgers' new biography, including the friction inside the family and shares why he believes that fences need to be mended.
NFL owners approve private equity investment
Mike Florio reacts to NFL owners approving a rule change that will allow private equity investment in teams, explaining the potential impact of the change for both teams and owners.
Milton III vs. Maye: Who has a higher ceiling?
Mike Florio compares Patriots’ rookies Joe Milton III and Drake Maye after the two QBs made their preseason debut, in which New England secured a 17-3 win over the Carolina Panthers.
How ‘dynamic’ is the new NFL kickoff?
Mike Florio analyzes the NFL's new dynamic kickoff rule after three preseason games, discussing whether the league will continue to make revisions to the kickoff rules.
Aiyuk situation ‘feels untenable’ with 49ers
Mike Florio discusses the latest surrounding the trade rumors between the San Francisco 49ers and Pittsburgh Steelers for Brandon Aiyuk, explaining why a trade is still the most likely outcome.