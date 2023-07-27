Watch Now
Rodgers advises Love to ‘just be yourself’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms zero in on why Aaron Rodgers’ advice to Jordan Love was so important, though seemingly simple, and how it reflects a genuine dynamic between the former teammates.
Diggs dubs OTAs situation ‘water under the bridge’
Stefon Diggs says “all is well in the Mafia household," which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to analyze what’s changed and why it’s imperative for the Bills to have him on board.
Hamlin receives warm welcome at training camp
Mike Florio and Chris Simms evaluate if Damar Hamlin will land on the Bills’ 53-man roster this season and discuss how the fans’ support could influence the decision.
Tua acknowledges he must ‘work for’ extension
Mike Florio and Chris Simms commend Tua Tagovailoa for knowing he still has a lot to prove before thinking about a contract extension and map out expectations for the Dolphins.
Hill owns ‘bonehead mistake’ at Miami marina
Tyreek Hill explained he is cooperating with the NFL and unconcerned about a suspension, but Mike Florio and Chris Simms dive into why the WR can’t afford to get into these situations.
Burrow focused on deal being good for ‘everybody’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why players aren’t being “selfish” trying to get paid fairly for the skills and abilities they bring to the table and discuss Joe Burrow’s mindset on getting his next deal.
Analyzing LaFleur’s expectations for Love
Matt LaFleur is looking for incremental improvements and better consistency from Jordan Love, and Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why they see a high ceiling for the Packers.
How Becton’s knee injury affects the Jets’ OL
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how effectively the Jets will be able to protect Aaron Rodgers, given the news Mekhi Becton is day-to-day with a knee injury.
Rodgers takes massive pay cut for new Jets deal
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect Aaron Rodgers’ move to take a 31% pay cut the next two years and explain why it’s a “great gesture" on his end for the organization.
PFT Draft: Who we want on ‘Quarterback’ season 2
Mike Florio and Chris Simms name which QBs they'd like to see in season 2 of Netflix's "Quarterback" series, from Joe Burrow and Josh Allen, to Lamar Jackson and Russell Wilson, and more.
Fields turns down ‘Quarterback’ season 2 offer
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why it was wise for Justin Fields to focus on his performance without any distractions next season, instead of getting caught up in the spotlight for a documentary.
Why NYG tried to trade Barkley after tagging him
Mike Florio and Chris Simms peel back the curtain on how, per multiple sources, the Giants tried to trade Saquon Barkley early this spring after he’d been tagged, at the request of the RB's representation.
Simms: Running backs may have to accept ‘less’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why Dallas RB Tony Pollard elected to play on the franchise tag for the 2023 season despite the fact that the Cowboys offered Pollard a long-term deal, according to VP Stephen Jones.