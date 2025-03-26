 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kickoffrule_250326.jpg
Inside Competition Committee’s approach to kickoff
nbc_pft_cowboysparsons_250326.jpg
Is DAL trying to soften Parsons ahead of deal?
nbc_pft_parsonslawrence_250326.jpg
Parsons: Questioning my commitment is ‘outrageous’

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_kickoffrule_250326.jpg
Inside Competition Committee’s approach to kickoff
nbc_pft_cowboysparsons_250326.jpg
Is DAL trying to soften Parsons ahead of deal?
nbc_pft_parsonslawrence_250326.jpg
Parsons: Questioning my commitment is ‘outrageous’

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

What Wilson to the Giants means for Rodgers

March 26, 2025 08:10 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on why the Giants knew they were out of the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes and that’s why they signed Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston.