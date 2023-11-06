Watch Now
Sanchez: Raiders were 'fun to watch' under Pierce
Mark Sanchez joins Dan Patrick to break down the Raiders' victory over the Giants, C.J. Stroud's record-breaking performance and the changes USC must make to become a legitimate contender in college football.
Up Next
Berry’s Sunday Scaries: Another hard day for Adams
Berry's Sunday Scaries: Another hard day for Adams
Matthew Berry gives his Sunday Scaries, including Davante Adams having another underwhelming performance, Cooper Kupp missing Matthew Stafford and more.
Weekend Warriors: Stevenson, Jones shine in Week 9
Weekend Warriors: Stevenson, Jones shine in Week 9
Matthew Berry highlights his Weekend Warriors from the Week 9 slate, including Rhamondre Stevenson's big day, Aaron Jones' bounce back performance, Amari Cooper's connection with Deshaun Watson and more.
Will Herbert put up numbers against the Jets?
Will Herbert put up numbers against the Jets?
Matthew Berry and crew discuss the best bets for Monday Night Football, including Justin Herbert's passing yards and the home-underdog Jets.
Stroud’s monster performance headlines Week 9
Stroud's monster performance headlines Week 9
Matthew Berry breaks down C.J. Stroud's big day, Dak Prescott coming up short on the scoreboard but big in fantasy and much more.
Berry’s best plays for Monday Night Football
Berry's best plays for Monday Night Football
Matthew Berry gives his best plays for Monday Night Football, as the Los Angeles Chargers visit the New York Jets.
Hamlin has emotional postgame moment in Cincinnati
Hamlin has emotional postgame moment in Cincinnati
As the Sunday Night Football Final crew wrap up the show, they notice Damar Hamlin taking a moment by himself on the field at Paycor Stadium.
Chiefs limit Dolphins’ high-powered offense
Chiefs limit Dolphins’ high-powered offense
If questions lingered about the Chiefs’ ability to maintain their defensive performance, Sunday’s effort against the dangerous Dolphins could put those concerns to bed.
Patrick on Cowboys: ‘You gotta win these games’
Patrick on Cowboys: 'You gotta win these games'
Dan Patrick wonders how long Mike McCarthy can keep saying Dallas needs to learn from their mistakes following games that end up with same result - a loss.
Should NFL move trade deadline back?
Should NFL move trade deadline back?
With reported fears that Daniel Jones tore his ACL Sunday, Mike Florio and Chris Simms explains why moving the trade deadline back would benefit teams like the Giants.
Ravens are ‘out of this world special’
Ravens are ‘out of this world special’
After the Ravens dominated the Seahawks 37-3, Mike Florio and Chris Simms don’t see any teams playing better than Baltimore.
Stroud makes history in Texans’ wild win
Stroud makes history in Texans’ wild win
C.J. Stroud has been impressive early in his NFL career, but Sunday marked a true breakout as he set the rookie record with 470 passing yards while adding five touchdowns, including the winner in the final seconds.