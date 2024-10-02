Watch Now
Cowboys, Steelers bring questions to SNF matchup
The FNIA crew preview the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Cowboys and Steelers, with the expectation that the game will be won by the ability to control the line of scrimmage.
Up Next
Bucs headline biggest surprises through Week 4
Bucs headline biggest surprises through Week 4
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth discuss the teams that have been the biggest surprises through Week 4, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings.
Harrison: Adams would make BAL ‘best team in NFL’
Harrison: Adams would make BAL 'best team in NFL'
The FNIA crew react to Davante Adams reportedly requesting a trade from the Raiders, with Rodney Harrison highlighting the Baltimore Ravens as the WRs "quickest" path to a Super Bowl.
Ricard is the ‘secret sauce’ of Ravens’ offense
Ricard is the ‘secret sauce’ of Ravens' offense
Patrick Ricard joins the PSNFF desk to discuss his winding road to his role with the Ravens and his touchdown moment in Baltimore's win over the Bills.
Chiefs can handle all hurdles thrown their way
Chiefs can handle all hurdles thrown their way
The Rashee Rice injury is a major blow to go along with Isiah Pacheco's absence, but the PSNFF crew has confidence in the Chiefs' institutional knowledge.
Ravens play to identity in win over Bills
Ravens play to identity in win over Bills
The Ravens stuck with their identity on both sides of the ball against the Bills and were rewarded with a resounding victory.
Speed round: Week 4 tough questions
Speed round: Week 4 tough questions
The FNIA crew answer some tough questions facing a variety of NFL teams after Week 4, including how long Doug Pederson will coach the Jaguars, whether Deshaun Watson is a legit starting QB and the Eagles' top concern.
How will Mahomes, Chiefs respond to Rice’s injury?
How will Mahomes, Chiefs respond to Rice's injury?
The FNIA crew wonder how Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will respond to potentially losing Rashee Rice for an extended period of time after his injury in an NFL Week 4 win over the Chargers.
Bucs, Mayfield having plenty of fun amid 3-1 start
Bucs, Mayfield having plenty of fun amid 3-1 start
Baker Mayfield is bringing "moxie" to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, most recently in a 33-16 Week 4 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. FNIA reacts to the Bucs' big win and assesses how worried the Eagles should be.
Packers need to better protect Love from himself?
Packers need to better protect Love from himself?
The Minnesota Vikings continue to roll in a 4-0 start to the season, while the Green Bay Packers may have pushed things a bit too much with Jordan Love. Football Night in America breaks down the Week 4 NFC North matchup.
Daniels playing like a 10-year vet for Commanders
Daniels playing like a 10-year vet for Commanders
Football Night in America reacts to another brilliant performance by the record-setting Jayden Daniels, who's led the Washington Commanders to a 3-1 start they hardly even dreamed of.
Flacco ‘wasn’t calm on the inside’ vs. Steelers
Flacco ‘wasn’t calm on the inside’ vs. Steelers
Mike Florio provides insight on his conversation with Joe Flacco, who looked more composed on the outside than he may have been feeling on the inside when he entered the game against the Steelers.
Could Raiders deal Adams before trade deadline?
Could Raiders deal Adams before trade deadline?
Mike Florio examines the possibility of the Las Vegas Raiders trading Davante Adams before the NFL trade deadline, with an offseason salary uptick making him someone worth keeping an eye on if the Raiders don't contend.