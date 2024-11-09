 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 2024 - Day Three
With 12 new clubs and ball, Shane Lowry leaps into contention in Abu Dhabi
World Baseball Classic Semifinals: Mexico v Japan
Japanese ace Roki Sasaki to become available to MLB teams this offseason
World Wide Technology Championship 2024 - Round Two
PGA Tour determines ‘serious misconduct’ in disqualifying pro from Cabo event

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bregoal3_241109.jpg
Wissa’s second goal gives Brentford the lead
nbc_pl_wolgoalcunha_241109.jpg
Cunha’s screamer doubles Wolves’ lead
nbc_pl_bregoal2_241109.jpg
Damsgaard scores on tough angle to tie match

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 2024 - Day Three
With 12 new clubs and ball, Shane Lowry leaps into contention in Abu Dhabi
World Baseball Classic Semifinals: Mexico v Japan
Japanese ace Roki Sasaki to become available to MLB teams this offseason
World Wide Technology Championship 2024 - Round Two
PGA Tour determines ‘serious misconduct’ in disqualifying pro from Cabo event

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bregoal3_241109.jpg
Wissa’s second goal gives Brentford the lead
nbc_pl_wolgoalcunha_241109.jpg
Cunha’s screamer doubles Wolves’ lead
nbc_pl_bregoal2_241109.jpg
Damsgaard scores on tough angle to tie match

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Ryans, Texans rally behind Stroud's leadership

November 8, 2024 10:58 PM
Tony Dungy sits down with Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans ahead of Week 10, reflecting on C.J. Stroud's growth, why Houston emphasizes character in its locker room, and more.
Up Next
nbc_fnia_goffintv_241107.jpg
14:33
Goff making a career of overcoming adversity
Now Playing
nbc_fniapod_snfpreview_241106.jpg
3:56
Lions are ‘the real deal’ ahead of SNF Week 10
Now Playing
nbc_fniapod_whoseatingood_241106.jpg
4:49
Falcons, Eagles, Rams eatin’ good ahead of Week 10
Now Playing
nbc_fniapod_tradedeadline_241106.jpg
9:47
Making sense of Cowboys’ confusing trade deadline
Now Playing
nbc_fniapod_mnfgoodsit_241106.jpg
3:52
Bowles needed to bet on team, not coin toss vs. KC
Now Playing
bad_situational_football.jpg
4:12
How Bears, Dolphins fell short in critical moments
Now Playing
nbc_psnff_midseasonawardsv2_241104.jpg
10:51
2024 NFL midseason awards: Top candidates
Now Playing
nbc_psnff_indmindisc_241103__886073.jpg
4:43
Darnold had one of the best ‘ugly’ games of year
Now Playing
nbc_psnff_jonesint_241103.jpg
6:47
Jones talks falling in love with Vikings
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_speedround_241103.jpg
5:15
Speed Round: Handing out NFL midterm grades
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_falconscowboys_241103.jpg
7:23
Falcons ‘swag surf’ all over Cowboys in Week 9
Now Playing
nbc_fnia_ravensbroncos_241103.jpg
7:44
Ravens’ ‘three-headed monster’ unleashed vs. DEN
Now Playing