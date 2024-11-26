Watch Now
Henry, Barkley eatin' good ahead of Week 13
Rodney Harrison, Tony Dungy and Jac Collinsworth make their cases for who's Eatin' Good heading into NFL Week 13, highlighted by Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley and Baltimore Ravens' Derrick Henry.
Top storylines in Thanksgiving weekend slate
Jac Collinsworth, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison dive into everything they're watching for in a packed NFL Week 13 slate.
Where teams stand in Week 13 NFL playoff picture
The Football Night in America crew examine the NFL playoff picture heading into Week 13, highlighting a few hopefuls in the San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals.
Ravens gave Chargers a dose of ‘bully ball’
Jac Collinsworth, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison react to the Baltimore Ravens' victory over the Los Angeles on Monday Night Football, discussing how they used "bully ball" to come away with the victory.
Dolphins looking to stay hot on Thanksgiving night
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth preview a Thanksgiving night game in Green Bay between the Dolphins and Packers, detailing how Miami can win their fourth game in a row and keep climbing in the standings.
Ask Tony and Rodney: Top questions after Week 12
Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison field questions about why the Chiefs should be concerned about their slow start this season, where the Texans need to improve the most and why the 49ers offense has lacked consistency.
Brown details how the Eagles ‘flipped the switch’
A.J. Brown joins Rodney Harrison, Tony Dungy and Jac Collinsworth to discuss his mindset about how touches need to result in touchdowns, why the Eagles have so much trust in Howie Roseman and more.
Eagles proving they are a ‘complete’ team
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth react to the Philadelphia Eagles' Week 12 win over the Los Angeles Rams, discussing what makes Nick Sirianni's team so good in 2024.
Speed Round: Are the Texans pretenders?
The FNIA crew rip through a speed round to evaluate the contenders and pretenders through Week 12, including the Houston Texans, Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Denver Broncos.
Use of boundary camera adds new wrinkle to NFL
Mike Florio reports on the use of boundary cameras in the NFL, explaining how they can only be used for "official reviews" since they aren't present in every stadium just yet.
Commanders ‘fall off a Kliff’ in loss to Cowboys
The FNIA crew react to the Washington Commanders' third straight loss, evaluating why the offense has been struggling in the second half of the season under offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.
Chiefs ‘escape’ Carolina with victory in Week 12
FNIA breaks down the Kansas City Chiefs' 30-27 road victory over the Carolina Panthers and how the defending Super Bowl champions keep finding ways to "escape" with wins this season.