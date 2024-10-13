 Skip navigation
Top News

SAS Championship - Final Round
Jerry Kelly ends drought, wins PGA Tour Champions’ regular-season finale
Black Desert Championship 2024 - Final Round
WATCH: Clinging to lead, Matt McCarty drives par 4, makes eagle at Black Desert Champ.
MLB: ALDS-New York Yankees at Kansas City Royals
Guardians vs. Yankees ALCS Game 1 prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_florioharbaugh_241013.jpg
Harbaugh had ‘atrial flutter’ during Chargers game
nbc_fnia_floriogodwin_241013.jpg
Godwin, Bucs’ prep an escape from Milton unknowns
nbc_nas_rovalhl_241013.jpg
Highlights: Cup playoff race at Charlotte Roval

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Watch Now

Hutchinson ‘heart and soul’ of Lions is carted off

October 13, 2024 07:20 PM
Maria Taylor, Devin McCourty and Jason Garrett unpack the news Aidan Hutchinson exited the game with a lower leg injury and spell out what this means for the Lions.
nbc_fnia_florioharbaugh_241013.jpg
0:17
Harbaugh had ‘atrial flutter’ during Chargers game
nbc_fnia_floriogodwin_241013.jpg
1:15
Godwin, Bucs’ prep an escape from Milton unknowns
nbc_nfl_mariajordanft_241013__394505.jpg
2:13
Taylor FaceTimes Love for instant reaction to win
nbc_fnia_osuore_241009.jpg
1:51
Expect high-scoring Ohio State-Oregon matchup
nbc_fnia_snf_241009.jpg
2:57
‘Don’t sleep on’ Bengals against Giants on SNF
nbc_fnia_abeatinggood_241009.jpg
3:25
Chiefs are eatin’ good heading into NFL Week 6
nbc_fnia_mayestarting_241009.jpg
3:07
Harrison ‘scared’ for Maye ahead of first start
nbc_fnia_salehfiring_241009.jpg
10:47
Dungy: Jets firing Saleh ‘absolutely ridiculous’
nbc_fnia_tolbertint_241006.jpg
7:57
Tolbert details how DAL drew up game-winning TD
nbc_psnff_mnfprev_241007.jpg
1:34
CIN will be desperate vs. NYG on SNF in Week 6
dak.jpg
1:55
Prescott came through when Cowboys needed him
nbc_fnia_speedround_241006.jpg
4:31
Speed round: Favorites in NFC South, AFC East
