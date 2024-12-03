 Skip navigation
Top News

Tennis: US Open
Carlos Alcaraz adds coach Samuel Lopez to work alongside Juan Carlos Ferrero
nbc_cbb_michwisconsin_241203.jpg
Goldin helps Michigan beat No. 11 Wisconsin 67-64 as Badgers take their 1st loss
Nebraska v Iowa
Josh Dix swishes a game-winning 3 just before the buzzer to give Iowa an 80-79 win over Northwestern

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_michwisconsin_241203.jpg
Highlights: Michigan holds off Wisconsin
nbc_cbb_michigan_wolfintv_241203.jpg
Wolf appreciates trust from coaching staff
nbc_cbb_michigan_mayintv_241203.jpg
May: Michigan has bought-in to playing together

Top News

Tennis: US Open
Carlos Alcaraz adds coach Samuel Lopez to work alongside Juan Carlos Ferrero
nbc_cbb_michwisconsin_241203.jpg
Goldin helps Michigan beat No. 11 Wisconsin 67-64 as Badgers take their 1st loss
Nebraska v Iowa
Josh Dix swishes a game-winning 3 just before the buzzer to give Iowa an 80-79 win over Northwestern

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_michwisconsin_241203.jpg
Highlights: Michigan holds off Wisconsin
nbc_cbb_michigan_wolfintv_241203.jpg
Wolf appreciates trust from coaching staff
nbc_cbb_michigan_mayintv_241203.jpg
May: Michigan has bought-in to playing together

Watch Now

Chargers vs. Chiefs headlines NFL Week 14 slate

December 3, 2024 02:31 PM
Tony Dungy, Rodney Harrison and Jac Collinsworth break down some of the biggest matchups during Week 14 of the NFL season, notably the Chargers heading to Arrowhead to take on the Chiefs.
nbc_fnia_nfcplayoffpicture_241203.jpg
8:13
Who will come out on top of NFC South, West?
nbc_fnia_chihcoptions_241203.jpg
5:43
Johnson would take Bears offense to ‘next level’
nbc_fnia_mvpcandidates_241203.jpg
2:17
Allen, Saquon eatin’ good in NFL MVP race
nbc_fnia_alshaairsspd_241203.jpg
1:23
NFL ‘sends a message’ with Al-Shaair suspension
nbc_psnff_tkobseg_241201.jpg
3:00
NFL teams that took care of business in Week 13
nbc_psnff_bufrousseauint_241201.jpg
4:33
Rousseau explains how snow impacted field traction
nbc_psnff_afcplayoff_241201.jpg
1:30
AFC playoff picture highlighted by Bills, Chiefs
nbc_psnff_sfbufdisc_241201.jpg
7:01
Bills ‘are built’ for tough weather conditions
nbc_fnia_speedround_241201.jpg
6:43
Speed Round: Confidence level for Bucs, Seahawks
nbc_fnia_arizonavikings_241201.jpg
4:51
Vikings ‘stick with game plan’ to defeat Cardinals
nbc_fnia_steelersbengals_24201.jpg
6:32
PIT ‘pushing buttons’ to get most out of Wilson
nbc_fnia_eaglesravens_241201.jpg
6:05
Eagles ‘playing together’ during winning streak
