Watt found 'golden nugget' studying Falcons film
Mike Florio provides details on Steelers linebacker TJ Watt saying he found a "golden nugget" studying the Atlanta Falcons film that provided an advantage for Pittsburgh.
Mixon confident ‘I’m just reaching my prime’
Mike Florio provides insight on his conversation with Joe Mixon, detailing how there’s much more to come for the RB in Houston.
Inside Hill detainment situation and next steps
Mike Florio provides an update on the Tyreek Hill situation, including what options the WR has from a litigation perspective and what steps have been taken by the Miami-Dade Police Department.
Wilson questionable for season opener vs. Falcons
Mike Florio provides the latest on Russell Wilson ahead of Week 1, as well as what the Steelers offense potentially could look like with Justin Fields at the helm.
How will the Eagles replace Kelce’s leadership?
The Football Night in America crew analyze how the Philadelphia Eagles will replace Jason Kelce, discussing the importance of his leadership and knowledge in the trenches.
Goodell explains vision for international growth
Roger Goodell explains to Kaylee Hartung why Brazil caught his interest, how he aims to make it a “global sport,” realistically how close the NFL is to an international division and more.
Lions, 49ers headline NFC’s top contenders
Jac Collinsworth, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison discuss the top contenders in the NFC heading into 2024, explaining why the Lions, 49ers, Eagles and Packers all have what it takes to make the Super Bowl.
Where Higgins, Chase stand entering Week 1 vs. NE
Mike Florio breaks down the latest with Tee Higgins who is doubtful with a hamstring injury, and Ja'Marr Chase, who could sit if his contract situation isn't sorted out.
Rice avoids Commissioner’s Exempt list
Mike Florio breaks down how Chiefs WR Rashee Rice managed to stay off the Commissioner’s Exempt List, after facing eight charges for street-racing crash.
Chiefs ‘know they can stand alone’ with three-peat
The Football Night in America crew debate the chances of the Kansas City Chiefs winning the Super Bowl and how they would become the only team in NFL history to three-peat as champions.
New kickoff rule is like a ‘science experiment’
Mike Florio outlines possible strategies for how teams could approach the new kickoff rule, which leads the rest of the FNIA crew to shed light on how this will evolve throughout the season.
Packers, Eagles gearing up for kickoff in Brazil
Jac Collinsworth, Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison discuss the upcoming Packers vs. Eagles game in Sao Paulo, Brazil, which will be streamed exclusively on Peacock.