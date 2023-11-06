Watch Now
Texans' Stroud 'lights out' in record-setting win
The Football Night in America crew discuss C.J. Stroud's record-setting performance in the Houston Texans victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 9.
Up Next
Stroud-Dell connection highlights Week 9 fantasy
Stroud-Dell connection highlights Week 9 fantasy
Matthew Berry recaps C.J. Stroud's QB1 overall performance, identifies standout players from Week 9 and takes a look at some of the crowning moments on DraftKings.
Speed Round: If teams could turn back the clocks
Speed Round: If teams could turn back the clocks
The FNIA crew map out what advice and changes they would suggest to the Patriots, Giants, Bears, Rams and Panthers, if they had the opportunity to go back in time.
Vikings move above .500 for first time this season
Vikings move above .500 for first time this season
The FNIA crew analyzes how Joshua Dobbs led the Vikings to a 31-28 win over the Falcons just days after being acquired from the Cardinals via trade.
Ravens dominate Seahawks in ‘every phase’ in win
Ravens dominate Seahawks in 'every phase' in win
The Football Night in America crew recap the Baltimore Ravens dominating victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 9 and how they controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides of the football.
Eagles ‘find a way to win’ in Week 9 vs. Cowboys
Eagles 'find a way to win' in Week 9 vs. Cowboys
The FNIA crew recap the Philadelphia Eagles victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 9 and how they keep finding new ways to win every week.
Chiefs defense makes statement in win vs. Dolphins
Chiefs defense makes statement in win vs. Dolphins
The FNIA crew breaks down how the Kansas City Chiefs defense made a statement in their Week 9 victory over the Miami Dolphins in Germany.
How Dobbs executed as starter days after trade
How Dobbs executed as starter days after trade
Mike Florio provides insight on how Josh Dobbs prepared as much as he possibly could in the five days between when he was traded to the Vikings and started Week 9. He also shares an update on Daniel Jones.
How Chiefs disrupted timing of Dolphins’ offense
How Chiefs disrupted timing of Dolphins' offense
Mike Florio provides insight on his conversation with Trent McDuffie, who detailed how the Chiefs were able to limit Tyreek Hill’s production in a critical Week 9 matchup.
O’Connell giving Dobbs confidence to get job done
O'Connell giving Dobbs confidence to get job done
Mike Florio shares insight into Joshua Dobbs' fast start with the Minnesota Vikings, knowing 'just enough' plays to get the job done while also gaining confidence from head coach Kevin O'Connell.
Bills’ Hamlin is focused on raising awareness
Bills' Hamlin is focused on raising awareness
The Football Night in America crew looks at Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin's efforts to spread awareness on promoting CPR and AED education throughout the NFL and communities across the United States.
Ogunbowale found out at halftime he’d be kicking
Ogunbowale found out at halftime he’d be kicking
Mike Florio provides insight on Dare Ogunbowale’s monumental field goal, including the fact the RB hadn’t practiced his kicking sequence since training camp.