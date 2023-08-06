Watch Now
Inside Watson's budding leadership role in CLE
Peter King catches up with the Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, who highlights the vital role Deshaun Watson has played in training camp.
Young living in the moment ahead of rookie season
Peter King catches up with No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young at Panthers training camp, where the rookie QB discusses starting for Carolina this upcoming season and the preparation he is doing on and off the football field.
Panthers’ Reich likes what he’s seeing in QB Young
Peter King talks with Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich about rookie quarterback Bryce Young and if he has any second thoughts naming him a starter so quickly.
Panthers QB Young living up to the early hype
Peter King runs through his takeaways from Carolina Panthers training camp, including rookie QB Bryce Young's potential, the importance of QB coach Josh McCown and the promise of the team's new group of skill players.
Inside QB Young’s development with Panthers
Peter King explains why his "New Kid in Town" for the Carolina Panthers is rookie QB Bryce Young, who knows when to not extend plays so that he can "live to fight another day."
King ‘bullish’ on ATL for strong defensive line
Peter King shares three things he learned in Atlanta Falcons training camp, highlighted by the strength of the defensive line and quarterback Desmond Ridder's confidence.
King: Robinson is ‘do-everything guy’ for ATL
There's only one option for Peter King's New Kid In Town on the Atlanta Falcons: Bijan Robinson, the top-10 draft pick and "do-everything guy" catching his teammates' attention in training camp.
Smith explains ‘positionless’ role with Falcons
Atlanta Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith joins Peter King to discuss playing for head coach Arthur Smith, his decision to join the Falcons and being "positionless" in Atlanta's unique offense.
Hidden strengths of Smith’s young Falcons offense
Peter King sits down with Atlanta Falcons coach Arthur Smith to discuss the versatility of his team, the promise of QB Desmond Ridder and how the defense got more physical on the defensive side of the ball.
McDaniel’s Dolphins know how to have fun
Peter King runs through his three takeaways from Miami Dolphins training camp, including the hallmark of a Mike McDaniel team, Vic Fangio's new confident defense, and the promise of safety Jevon Holland.
MIA’s DC Fangio will rely on safeties, versatility
Peter King's New Guy In Town for the Miami Dolphins is defensive coordinator Vic Fangio, whose defense will rely heavily on safeties and players' ability to play the whole field.
Waddle discusses the origins of his ‘waddle’ dance
Jaylen Waddle joins Peter King to discuss playing in the heat, Tua Tagovailoa's leadership and the origins of his 'waddle' touchdown celebration.