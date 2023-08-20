Watch Now
Musgrove details his passion for fantasy football
Peter King sits down with San Diego Padres SP Joe Musgrove to discuss his approach to fantasy football, the highs and lows of the Padres season and much more.
Eric Kendricks: ‘I’m where I’m supposed to be’
Eric Kendricks chats with Peter King about returning to his home state of California, his feelings toward the Minnesota Vikings and his expectations for the Los Angeles Chargers in 2023.
Kendricks is ‘centerpiece’ of Chargers’ defense
Peter King breaks down Eric Kendricks' new role with the Los Angeles Chargers and how the former Minnesota Viking can return to All-Pro status this upcoming season.
Derek Carr making instant impact with the Saints
Peter King explains why Derek Carr's 'fresh start' with the New Orleans Saints can benefit both sides and how the four-time Pro Bowler has already helped New Orleans.
Prescott’s expectations for Cowboys’ offense
Peter King chats with Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott about differences in the team's offense without OC Kellen Moore, rebounding from last year's Divisional Round loss and much more.
Carr forming early bond with Olave at Saints camp
Peter King provides three takeaways from the New Orleans Saints training camp, including positive buzz surrounding Derek Carr's arrival, the defensive front's adjustments and the team's outlook in the NFC South.
Herbert continues to develop with new OC Moore
Peter King provides three takeaways from the Los Angeles Chargers training camp, including Justin Herbert's relationship with new OC Kellen Moore, the team's improved OL and moving on after last year's Wild Card loss.
All eyes on 49ers’ QBs at training camp
Peter King shares the three things he learned from San Francisco 49ers training camp, from the quarterback depth chart to Javon Hargrave's addition to the defensive line.
Niners double down on defensive line with Hargrave
Peter King breaks down why the 49ers spent the money required to add Javon Hargrave despite already possessing a strong defensive line.
McCaffrey, 49ers not dwelling on last season
Christian McCaffrey talks about his relationship with Brock Purdy, the "whirlwind of emotions" in going from Carolina to San Francisco, moving on from last season's NFC Championship Game and more.
Purdy opens up about turbulent injury recovery
Brock Purdy joins Peter King to walk through the moment his elbow got injured, describe the emotional rollercoaster recovering and credit his faith for staying grounded during immense pressure last season.
Warren discusses NFL return and state of CFB
Peter King catches up with Chicago Bears president & CEO Kevin Warren about returning to the NFL, the state of college football and the future of his new-look Bears squad.
Peter King, Todd Archer analyze Elliott’s NE fit
ESPN Dallas Cowboys reporter Todd Archer joins the Peter King Podcast to discuss Ezekiel Elliott's fit with the New England Patriots, as well as other Cowboys storylines, such as Zack Martin's extension.