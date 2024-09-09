 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TOUR Championship - Final Round
The crazy superstition that had Sahith Theegala playing two 8-irons at Tour Championship
Wyndham Championship - Round One
FedExCup Fall begins in Napa, and here’s everything you need to know
Horizon Irish Open - Day Four
How to watch: PGA Tour’s 2024 Procore Championship, Rory McIlroy in Irish Open and Folds of Honor Collegiate

Top Clips

nbc_dps_andrewwhitworth_240909.jpg
Bengals offense looked ‘lost’ in Week 1 vs. Pats
nbc_ffhh_combucrotoinjury_240909.jpg
Commanders’ Daniels sees mixed results in debut
nbc_cfb_sanderscomp_240909.jpg
Every Sanders pass and run from CU’s loss vs. NEB

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TOUR Championship - Final Round
The crazy superstition that had Sahith Theegala playing two 8-irons at Tour Championship
Wyndham Championship - Round One
FedExCup Fall begins in Napa, and here’s everything you need to know
Horizon Irish Open - Day Four
How to watch: PGA Tour’s 2024 Procore Championship, Rory McIlroy in Irish Open and Folds of Honor Collegiate

Top Clips

nbc_dps_andrewwhitworth_240909.jpg
Bengals offense looked ‘lost’ in Week 1 vs. Pats
nbc_ffhh_combucrotoinjury_240909.jpg
Commanders’ Daniels sees mixed results in debut
nbc_cfb_sanderscomp_240909.jpg
Every Sanders pass and run from CU’s loss vs. NEB

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Patrick: Brady needs to broadcast like he played

September 9, 2024 09:45 AM
Dan Patrick and the crew discuss Tom Brady's long-awaited broadcasting debut during the Cowboys vs. Browns game, arguing the NFL legend needs to call games on TV with the same aggressive style he had in his playing days.
Up Next
nbc_dps_andrewwhitworth_240909.jpg
10:08
Bengals offense looked ‘lost’ in Week 1 vs. Pats
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_combucrotoinjury_240909.jpg
5:00
Commanders’ Daniels sees mixed results in debut
Now Playing
nbc_pft_worrymeter_240909.jpg
4:44
NFL Week 1 worry meter: NYG’s Jones, ATL’s Cousins
Now Playing
nbc_pft_sundaystandouts_240909.jpg
8:34
Darnold, Mixon, Allen lead NFL Week 1 standouts
Now Playing
nbc_pft_patsbengals_240909.jpg
7:52
Patriots’ formula on display in Week 1 upset win
Now Playing
nbc_pft_rookieqbwwek1_240909.jpg
9:21
NFL rookie QB Week 1 notes: Williams, Daniels, Nix
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jagsdolphins_240909.jpg
6:03
Dolphins ‘dug deep’ to secure win over Jaguars
Now Playing
nbc_pft_tyreekhillarrest_240909.jpg
9:10
Hill considers litigation after Sunday detainment
Now Playing
nbc_pft_dakprescott_240909.jpg
5:37
Inside Prescott’s historic extension with Cowboys
Now Playing
nbc_pft_brownsdeshaunchat_240909.jpg
6:34
Simms on Watson’s play: ‘The magic is gone’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_cowboysoffense_240909.jpg
5:37
Lamb didn’t ‘miss a beat’ in Cowboys’ Week 1 win
Now Playing
nbc_pft_tombrady_240909.jpg
6:57
Assessing Brady’s NFL broadcasting debut in Week 1
Now Playing