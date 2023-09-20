 Skip navigation
Top News

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings
Week 3 Optimal Flex Plays: Jordan Addison is on a roll
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Houston Astros
Pickups of the Day: We Yearn for O’Hearn
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 3 of 2023 season

Top Clips

nbc_pft_draft_230920.jpg
PFT Draft: 0-2 teams we have the most faith in
nbc_pft_nickchubbinjury_v2_230920.jpg
Browns’ odds for 2023 plummet after Chubb injury
nbc_pft_deionsanders_230920.jpg
Why Sanders doesn’t want to coach in the NFL

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Top impact players in Steelers vs. Raiders

September 20, 2023 08:48 AM
Pro Football Focus previews the players to watch in the Week 3 SNF matchup between the Steelers and Raiders including Kenny Pickett and George Pickens for Pittsburgh and Maxx Crosby and Davante Adams for the Raiders.
