MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

BASKETBALL-OLY-2020-2021-TOKYO-JPN-USA
USA Basketball names women’s roster for camp five months before Olympics
MLB: Chicago Cubs at Detroit Tigers
Fantasy Baseball SP ADP Battle: Tarik Skubal, Aaron Nola, Freddy Peralta
Farmers Insurance Open - Final Round
How to watch: Farmers Insurance (Wednesday start), LPGA Drive On

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_chiefsreactions_240122.jpg
Chiefs advanced by ‘leaning into who they are’
nbc_dps_cappacioonbills_240122.jpg
Bills’ playoff loss to Chiefs ‘hurts badly’
nbc_pft_ravenswin_240122.jpg
Ravens ‘turned up the notch’ at halftime vs. HOU

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

What to make of the 2024 NFL coaching carousel

January 22, 2024 11:20 AM
Peter Schrager joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss the job market for Bill Belichick and other NFL head coaching candidates, explaining why 2024 will be an extremely interesting offseason for many teams.
Up Next
nbc_dps_cappacioonbills_240122.jpg
6:41
Bills’ playoff loss to Chiefs ‘hurts badly’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_ravenswin_240122.jpg
5:13
Ravens ‘turned up the notch’ at halftime vs. HOU
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bieniemy_240122.jpg
2:01
Source: Commanders interviewed Bieniemy for HC job
Now Playing
nbc_pft_belichick_240122.jpg
3:57
Falcons haven’t yet ‘zeroed in’ on Belichick as HC
Now Playing
nbc_pft_eaglesfiredesai_240122.jpg
1:49
Eagles reportedly fire defensive coordinator Desai
Now Playing
nbc_pft_ninerspackers_240122.jpg
9:08
49ers capitalized on Packers’ mistakes in Div. Rd.
Now Playing
nbc_pft_billsfakepunt_240122.jpg
3:07
Florio: Bills’ fake punt was ‘strategically bad’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_hardmanfumble_240122.jpg
2:18
Analyzing Hardman’s fumble into end zone
Now Playing
nbc_pft_billstoomuchallen_240122.jpg
16:40
Simms: Bills need more ‘support’ around Allen
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bakermayfieldseason_240122.jpg
6:23
Mayfield is a ‘big time’ QB, despite loss to DET
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jaredgoff_240122.jpg
14:42
Campbell’s spirit has brought out the best in Goff
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chiefssideofgame_240122.jpg
17:03
Chiefs are ‘greatest traveling show’ in football
Now Playing