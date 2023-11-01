Watch Now
Why did Raiders fire Ziegler along with McDaniels?
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network joins Dan Patrick to discuss the top news of trade deadline day, including the Las Vegas Raiders' firings, Chicago Bears' trade for Montez Sweat and the deals that didn't get done.
How attractive is the Raiders head coach job?
Jason Garrett joins Dan Patrick to discuss the pros and cons of the Raiders head coaching opening, the role of a head coach at the trade deadline and more.
QB battle in Burrow v. Allen Week 9 SNF matchup
PFF previews the Sunday Night Football matchup featuring the Bengals and Bills. Joe Burrow and Josh Allen go head-to-head, and Cincinnati DT D.J. Reader will be a great test for Buffalo OG O'Cyrus Torrence.
Takeaways from the 2023 NFL trade deadline
Peter King and Myles Simmons run through all of the trades made across the NFL ahead of the 2023 trade deadline.
Analyzing Davis’ role in Raiders’ dysfunction
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons spell out why Raiders owner Mark Davis also is part of the problem, question who advised him to fire Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler and advise him to sell the team.
PFT power rankings: Jags rise to No. 2 in Week 9
Mike Florio defends his Week 9 power rankings to Myles Simmons, explaining why the Eagles landed on top, how the Jaguars secured the second slot, why the Lions stayed at No. 8 and more.
Why Sweat has ‘all the leverage’ with the Bears
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons do a deep dive on the Montez Sweat trade to the Bears, examining why they should’ve had a contract for him on his way through the door.
Young could be ‘difference-maker’ for 49ers in ’23
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons sift through the ways Chase Young can strengthen the 49ers’ defense immediately and discuss why they foresee it being a short-term situation.
Could end result for Commanders be Belichick?
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons examine the possibility of Bill Belichick heading to the Commanders in a trade, especially with Josh McDaniels now available to potentially bring in as an offensive coordinator.
How Vikings’ odds to make playoffs have shifted
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons unpack how the odds, provided by DraftKings Sportsbooks, have changed for the Vikings’ postseason chances, given all the changes at QB.
What Dobbs trade means for Cousins’ future in MIN
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons dissect Kevin O’Connell’s remarks about Kirk Cousins’ future and discuss why they foresee the QB back at the helm in Minnesota next season.
Commanders signal more change trading Young, Sweat
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons explore why they believe Ron Rivera is on his way out as they clean house in Washington, after Chase Young was sent to the 49ers and Montez Sweat was traded to the Bears.