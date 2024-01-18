Watch Now
Will Cowboys regret passing on Belichick, Vrabel?
Dan Patrick weighs in on Jerry Jones' decision to keep Mike McCarthy as Cowboys head coach, explaining why the move could come back to haunt the team if faced with more playoff disappointment.
Up Next
King: Chargers ‘have to’ hire Harbaugh
King: Chargers 'have to' hire Harbaugh
Peter King wonders if a second interview makes the Falcons the favorites for Bill Belichick, discusses the Cowboys sticking with Mike McCarthy, talks the Seahawks' coaching search and more.
Chargers job could be Jim Harbaugh’s to lose
Chargers job could be Jim Harbaugh's to lose
The MMQB Senior NFL reporter Albert Breer joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss Jim Harbaugh's chances of landing the head-coaching job with the Los Angeles Chargers, other NFL coach news and more.
McCaffrey’s dominance makes him strong TD bet
McCaffrey's dominance makes him strong TD bet
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher preview the Packers vs. 49ers and Buccaneers vs. Lions games in the NFL Divisional Round, including their favorite player props for the games.
Mayfield’s passing TD total an intriguing bet
Mayfield's passing TD total an intriguing bet
Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher pitch their Divisional Round pick-up lines to Matthew Berry, including Baker Mayfield over 1.5 passing touchdowns and a Lions-Buccaneers same-game parlay.
Can Rice carry fantasy momentum into next season?
Can Rice carry fantasy momentum into next season?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher project Rashee Rice's fantasy outlook in 2024 and question if Jordan Love is a top-10 fantasy quarterback going into next season.
Expect Stroud, Texans to keep it close vs. Ravens
Expect Stroud, Texans to keep it close vs. Ravens
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher preview the Texans vs. Ravens game in the NFL Divisional Round, explaining why C.J. Stroud should help Houston cover the +9.5 spread on the road.
Belichick, Falcons talks have ‘significant steam’
Belichick, Falcons talks have 'significant steam'
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher react to Bill Belichick reportedly returning for a second interview with the Atlanta Falcons and what it means for the NFL head coaching market.
Berry ‘shocked’ McCarthy is returning to Cowboys
Berry 'shocked' McCarthy is returning to Cowboys
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Jay Croucher react to the news of Mike McCarthy being set to return to the Dallas Cowboys next season and analyze Dallas' constant playoff collapses.
Divisional Round preview: Packers vs. 49ers
Divisional Round preview: Packers vs. 49ers
Fresh off upsetting the Cowboys, the Packers face the NFC's No. 1 seeded 49ers in a matchup that Mike Florio and Chris Simms expect Kyle Shanahan & Co. to take care of business.
Divisional Round preview: Texans vs. Ravens
Divisional Round preview: Texans vs. Ravens
CJ Stroud's record-setting performance pushed the Houston Texans into the Divisional Round, but will their magical season end at the hands of Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens?
Divisional Round preview: Chiefs vs. Bills
Divisional Round preview: Chiefs vs. Bills
Chris Simms and Mike Florio analyze the Divisional Round showdown between Kansas City and Buffalo, debating whether Josh Allen and the Bills can get over the hump against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the playoffs.