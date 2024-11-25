Watch Now
Brown catches touchdown to give Eagles 13-7 lead
A.J. Brown hauls in a six-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Hurts to give the Eagles a 13-7 lead over the Rams late in the first half. The play was originally called incomplete, but it was overturned after video review.
Barkley takes it 70 yards to the house
Saquon Barkley secures the second-longest rushing TD of his career with a 70-yard run into the end zone to extend the Eagles’ lead to 20-7 after the extra point to open the third quarter.
Dolphins looking to break narratives vs. Packers
Maria Taylor and Jason Garrett preview the Thanksgiving night matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers, explaining what Tua Tagovailoa and Co. have to prove at Lambeau Field.
Williams punches in TD to give Rams the early lead
Kyren Williams and the Los Angeles Rams take advantage of a pass interference call in the end zone, jumping out to a first-quarter lead over the Philadelphia Eagles on a one-yard touchdown run.
RB Jones’ 14-yard catch shows genius of O’Connell
Mike Florio shares insight on why Aaron Jones' 14-yard reception in the fourth quarter showed the genius of coach Kevin O'Connell, also touching on how players sometimes "read stuff" online and on social media.
Unpacking Jones’ options for his future
Mike Florio explains to Maria Taylor why Baker Mayfield did the signature Tommy DeVito hand gesture, as well as where Daniel Jones could be headed and why signing to a practice squad could be a viable option.
Rush breaks down ‘full team effort’ against WAS
Cooper Rush sheds light on how the Cowboys were able to rally around each other and endure a tight win over NFC rival the Commanders.
Goff: Lions embrace identity as ‘road warriors’
Jared Goff sheds light on how the Lions have grown into an impressive record on the road, what it means to have Detroit fans travel to a number of stadiums and more.
Levis: Win vs. Texans will give Titans confidence
Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis talks about blocking the outside noise about the team's lack of success to get a big road win against the Houston Texans
FaceTime with Parsons: 4th quarter ‘made no sense’
Maria Taylor calls up Micah Parsons after a nail-biter against the Commanders to unpack why the fourth quarter what so chaotic, what it was like to face Dan Quinn and more.
Eagles’ outlook vs. Rams on SNF depends on Hurts
Matthew Berry and the Fantasy Football Pregame crew preview fantasy outlooks for Jalen Hurts, Dallas Goedert, and others ahead of the Rams and Eagles matchup on Sunday Night Football.
Week 12 SNF props: Rams’ Williams, Eagles’ Brown
Matthew Berry & Co. review their top DraftKings Sportsbook player prop bets for Week 12, with looks at A.J. Brown, Kyren Williams, and Jalen Hurts on Sunday Night Football.