Top News

NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Dallas Cowboys
Texans vs. Chiefs prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/344e0a3/2147483647/strip/false/crop/1920x1080+0+0/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fnbc-sports-production-nbc-sports.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Fef%2Ffa%2Ffe27fff93bea241375643d72c17c%2Fflag-1920-pga-tour.jpg
CEO Brian Rolapp, Tiger Woods meet with Hero field to discuss PGA Tour’s future
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
  • Rex Hoggard
    ,
NFL: Chicago Bears at Philadelphia Eagles
Bears vs. Packers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_koco_te_251203.jpg
Falcons’ Pitts could find success vs. Seahawks D
nbc_golf_scottiewalkandtalk_251203.jpg
Scheffler: Hero WC a great ‘warm-up tournament’
nbc_nba_draftkingspick6_251203.jpg
Believe in Johnson, McBride, Ware’s overs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

What does it take to be a women's hockey goalie?

December 3, 2025 11:10 AM
Members of the U.S. women’s hockey team detail what makes goalies unique as the last line of defense in net.

oly_ihwom_trashtalk_final.jpg
02:54
Trash talk’s an art form in Olympic women’s hockey
oly_bswmb_beijinglookback_final.jpg
09:14
For Humphries and Meyers-Taylor, patience paid off
oly_aswsl_coppermountain_251130.jpg
04:57
Shiffrin cruises to Alpine Skiing World Cup win
oly_sttem_usasilver_251130.jpg
04:52
U.S. skates to mixed relay silver in Dordrecht
oly_stw500_usasilver_251130.jpg
03:23
Sarault, Stoddard go 1-2 in 500m at World Tour
oly_aswgs_coppermountain_251129.jpg
06:51
Robinson earns giant slalom win at Copper Mountain
oly_stwrl_netherlands_usbronze_251129.jpg
07:55
U.S. women earn relay bronze in Dordrecht
oly_stm500_netherlands_heogold_251129.jpg
04:56
‘What drama!': Heo wins 500m gold in Dordrecht
oly_stw1000_netherlands_stoddardsilver_251129.jpg
04:00
Stoddard gets 1000m silver at Dordrecht World Tour
oly_asmsg_coppermountain_odermatt_251129.jpg
07:37
Odermatt wins Super-G, Cochran-Siegle places 10th
oly_asmgs_coppermountain_251129.jpg
04:07
Brennsteiner nets first World Cup win in Colorado
dua_winter_oly_promo_251126.jpg
44
Dua Lipa brings the cool to Milan Cortina
para_xx_parsons100daysintv_251124.jpg
08:07
100 Days Out: Parsons previews 2026 Paralympics
oly_asmgs_rcsbeijinglookback.jpg
05:20
Cochran-Siegle continues family legacy in Alpine
oly_ssmxrl_NetherlandsWR_251123.jpg
05:22
Dutch skate to world record in Calgary mixed relay
oly_ssmms_stolzbronze_251123.jpg
09:52
Stolz gets bronze, earns first WC mass start medal
oly_aswsl_gurgelmoltzanv7_251123.jpg
01:41
Moltzan’s second-run surge clinches top-5 finish
oly_ssm500_stolzwin_251123.jpg
02:22
Stolz storms to 500m World Cup gold in Calgary
mens_team_pursuit_251123.jpg
06:22
Team USA glides to second men’s team pursuit gold
oly_stw500_stoddardsilver_251123.jpg
01:49
Stoddard battles for second silver medal of season
Oly_aswsl_shiffrinwin_251123.jpg
03:46
Shiffrin earns second World Cup win in seven days
oly_ssm1500_stolz_251122.jpg
04:08
Stolz soars to 1500m gold at Calgary World Cup
oly_ssw1500_bowepodium_251122.jpg
03:48
Bowe secures 1500m bronze at Calgary World Cup
oly_ssm500_stoltzpodium_251122.jpg
03:03
Stolz skates to 500m bronze at Calgary World Cup
oly_fswom_bradietennellfree_251122.jpg
07:10
Tennell resilient in free skate at Finlandia
oly_stwrl_usmedal_251122.jpg
07:37
U.S. gets first women’s relay medal of season
oly_stw1000_usbronze_251122.jpg
06:25
Stoddard gets 1000m short track bronze in Gdansk
oly_stw1000_heat3uswin_251122.jpg
03:46
Santos-Griswold wins short track quarterfinal race
oly_stw1000_uswin_251122.jpg
03:16
Stoddard gets composed, confident quarterfinal win
oly_asmsl_pacorassat_251122_1.jpeg
05:18
Rassat narrowly earns first career world cup win

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_scottiewalkandtalk_251203.jpg
03:04
Scheffler: Hero WC a great ‘warm-up tournament’
nbc_nba_draftkingspick6_251203.jpg
04:56
Believe in Johnson, McBride, Ware’s overs
nbc_nba_giannisseg_251203.jpg
04:32
Are Bucks, Giannis headed for a split?
nbc_roto_dukevir_251203.jpg
02:00
Will Duke or Virginia win ACC Championship?
nbc_roto_geovalab_251203.jpg
02:12
Can Georgia cover vs. Alabama in SEC Championship?
nbc_roto_byutexas_251203.jpg
01:54
Take Morton’s passing yards under in Big 12 title
nbc_roto_ohiovind_251203.jpg
02:28
Bet on under, Jackson in Big Ten Championship
nbc_roto_porcle_251203.jpg
02:05
Take Trail Blazers to cover spread vs. Cavaliers
DanielJonesColts12-3.jpg
01:44
Colts’ injuries cause ‘house of horrors’ vs. JAX
nbc_roto_denlv_251203.jpg
01:50
Lean Broncos because of Raiders’ poor offense
nbc_roto_miadal_251203.jpg
01:35
Expect Mavs-Heat to be close despite injuries
CampbellPFTMPX.jpg
06:22
Campbell: ‘Margin for error is small’
nbc_oht_iceicons_seacampbell_251203.jpg
03:25
Campbell looks to build opportunities for others
nbc_pft_chivsgbtalk_v2_251203.jpg
03:12
Bears vs. Packers is ‘massive’ for both teams
nbc_pft_schoen_251203.jpg
10:20
What does future hold for Schoen and Giants?
nbc_pft_theilan_251203.jpg
05:08
Steelers claim Thielen, release Slay
nbc_pft_powerrankings_251203.jpg
10:54
PFT Power Rankings: Patriots rise, Rams fall
nbc_pft_tomlinrodgers_251203.jpg
08:34
Tomlin not asked about Rodgers’ criticism
nbc_pft_bentomlin_251203.jpg
12:36
Roethlisberger suggests PIT should clean house
nbc_pft_chijohnsononwilliams_251203.jpg
10:42
Williams has strides to make despite CHI’s success
nbc_pft_tomlinpart3_251203.jpg
11:00
Can Tomlin right the ship in Pittsburgh?
nbc_pft_chijohnsonsuccess_251203.jpg
06:55
Simms: Johnson is ‘perfect for Chicago’
nbc_pft_tomlinoptionsv2_251203.jpg
10:37
Evaluating Tomlin’s future with Steelers
MendozaMPX12-3.jpg
02:23
Mendoza: A bunch of ‘misfits’ just went 12-0
nbc_nba_okcvsgsw_digitalhit_251202.jpg
01:06
Warriors showed heart, but OKC had ‘every answer’
nbc_nba_okcvsgsw_jdubintv_251202.jpg
01:03
Williams: OKC’s depth, mental toughness is special
nbc_nba_okcvsgsw_251202.jpg
01:58
HLs: Thunder beat Warriors for 13th straight win
nbc_nba_okcvsgsw_postgameokctalk_251202.jpg
03:32
OKC’s championship pedigree took over vs. Warriors
sga_intv.jpg
01:07
SGA: Thunder ‘stayed in the moment’ against GSW
nbc_nba_spursgrizz_251202.jpg
01:59
HLs: Spurs bounce back with win over Grizzlies