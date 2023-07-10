 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_bte_packers_230710.jpg
Bet the EDGE: Betting the NFC North
NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart
William Byron returns to No. 1 spot in Power Rankings
NHL: Florida Panthers at Philadelphia Flyers
Flyers sign defenseman York and agree with forward Cates on 2-year contracts

Top Clips

nbc_soc_morgan5goalgamev2_230710.jpg
Morgan’s legendary 5-goal game v. Thailand in 2019
nbc_golf_gc_marypkintv_230710.jpg
HSJGA co-founder: Corpuz’s USWO win ‘amazing’
nbc_golf_gc_amandacunhafeature_230710.jpg
Cunha’s inspiring journey despite being blind

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_bte_packers_230710.jpg
Bet the EDGE: Betting the NFC North
NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart
William Byron returns to No. 1 spot in Power Rankings
NHL: Florida Panthers at Philadelphia Flyers
Flyers sign defenseman York and agree with forward Cates on 2-year contracts

Top Clips

nbc_soc_morgan5goalgamev2_230710.jpg
Morgan’s legendary 5-goal game v. Thailand in 2019
nbc_golf_gc_marypkintv_230710.jpg
HSJGA co-founder: Corpuz’s USWO win ‘amazing’
nbc_golf_gc_amandacunhafeature_230710.jpg
Cunha’s inspiring journey despite being blind

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

TDF price updates: Vingegaard, Pogecar and others

July 10, 2023 04:25 PM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick walk through some of their favorite Tour de France antepost betting options, including Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark on Bet the EDGE.