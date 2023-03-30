 Skip navigation
Top News

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: DEC 02 Legends of Basketball Las Vegas Invitational - Gonzaga vs USC
College Basketball Best Bets, Dec. 11: Gonzaga vs Mississippi Valley State
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Wake Forest v Notre Dame
Notre Dame defensive tackle Howard Cross returns for 2024, bolsters Irish defense
Bronny James, USC Trojans
‘Thankful’ Bronny James makes college debut in loss for USC nearly 5 months after cardiac arrest

Top Clips

nbc_pk_40for402011vick_231130.jpg
40-For-40: An introspective moment with Vick
nbc_pl_daviesmixedzoneintv_231210.JPG
Davies: ‘Everything clicked’ for Spurs v. Magpies
nbc_pl_kulusevskimixedzoneintv_231210.JPG
Kulusevski hails ‘amazing’ Sarr after lopsided win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Soccer Pub: Matchweek 29 preview

March 30, 2023 11:19 AM
Drew Dinsick and Brad Thomas are joined by Phil McNulty to break down Matchweek 29 matches including Man City-Liverpool, analyze the biggest storylines in the PL and more on this Soccer Pub edition of Bet the Edge.
