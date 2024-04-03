Watch Now
Morris giving Falcons new identity next season
Michael Smith explains why he is high on new Falcons head coach Raheem Morris, while Michael Holley expresses some of his concerns about Atlanta's potential.
Up Next
Inside Bears intriguing strategy for No. 9 pick
Inside Bears intriguing strategy for No. 9 pick
Michael Smith and Michael Holley discuss the Bears' "empowering, inclusive" strategy for deciding what to do with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and reveal what they would do.
Is McCarthy’s rise on draft boards deserved?
Is McCarthy's rise on draft boards deserved?
Michael Holley dives into JJ McCarthy's rise on draft boards and whether he should be picked higher than other QB prospects, and Michael Smith expresses his intrigue for the former Michigan signal caller.
Why to root for ‘circumstantial’ QB Darnold
Why to root for 'circumstantial' QB Darnold
Michael Smith is on a "crusade" to contextualize QBs performances, so he explains why he believes Sam Darnold can be successful as the starter in Minnesota despite what his career statistics suggest.
Smith: Mulkey owes Washington Post an apology
Smith: Mulkey owes Washington Post an apology
Michael Smith explains why The Washington Post's reporting on Kim Mulkey was "fair" despite some expecting the story to be a "hit piece."
LeBron on future: ‘I don’t have much time left’
LeBron on future: 'I don't have much time left'
Michael Smith and Michael Holley react to LeBron James' recent comments regarding the future of his career and discuss if he's looking for "his flowers" before retirement.
Mulkey, Van Lith call out LA Times column
Mulkey, Van Lith call out LA Times column
Michael Smith and Michael Holley dive into the LA Times column about LSU women's basketball, analyzing Kim Mulkey's comments on it and what made the controversial story so jarring.
Burns’ success leads men’s NCAA Tourney storylines
Burns' success leads men's NCAA Tourney storylines
Michael Smith and Michael Holley run through the biggest storylines of the men's NCAA Tournament, including the rise of D.J. Burns and Zach Edey's domination.
Media isn’t responsible for growth of WBB
Media isn’t responsible for growth of WBB
Michael Smith and Michael Holley preview the women's Elite Eight games and discuss the star-power of players like LSU's Angel Reese, Iowa's Caitlin Clark, UConn's Paige Bueckers and USC's JuJu Watkins.
Are the Jets a contender after adding Reddick?
Are the Jets a contender after adding Reddick?
Michael Smith and Michael Holley give their take on the New York Jets acquiring Haason Reddick from the Philadelphia Eagles, describing how the team has improved this offseason.
Belichick ‘has a lot to offer’ in a book
Belichick ‘has a lot to offer’ in a book
Michael Smith and Michael Holley explain what they'd want in a book from Bill Belichick and why they believe the legendary coach has an interesting perspective.
Rice’s reported connection to crash is disturbing
Rice's reported connection to crash is disturbing
Michael Smith and Michael Holley discuss Rashee Rice's alleged connection to a multi-vehicle car wreck in Dallas, explaining why the news is disappointing to hear and "inexcusable."