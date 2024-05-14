Watch Now
Can Brunson be No. 1 on a championship team?
Vincent Goodwill joins Michael Holley to unpack the New York Knicks-Indiana Pacers series, and to debate whether Jalen Brunson is talented enough to be the top player on a championship-caliber team.
Goff ‘deserves every penny’ of contract extension
Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill discuss the Detroit Lions signing Jared Goff to a 4-year, $212 million extension, and why the signal caller has earned the recognition that comes with the new contract.
Has Mitchell played his last game in Cleveland?
Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill unpack the Boston Celtics-Cleveland Cavaliers series, and discuss whether Donovan Mitchell's time in Cleveland is over after he missed Game 4 with a calf injury.
Jokic ‘knocking on the door’ of all-time greats
Now that Nikola Jokic has won his third NBA MVP award in four years, Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill discuss where the star player ranks in the annals of NBA history.
Game 4 vs. Mavs was ‘test of Thunder’s mettle’
Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill give their takeaways from the Oklahoma City's Game 4 win over the Dallas Mavericks, including how the young Thunder team played with heart and showed resiliency.
Can Brunson carry the Knicks past the Pacers?
Michael Holley and Terrika Foster-Brasby share their takes on the New York Knick's playoff series against the Indiana Pacers following Game 1.
Unpacking Riley’s comments about Butler
Michael Holley and Terrika Foster-Brasby share their thoughts on Pat Riley's press conference comments on Jimmy Butler's statements regarding the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics during the playoffs.
Should Wembanyama have won the DPOY over Gobert?
Michael Holley and Terrika Foster-Brasby debate over Rudy Gobert winning his fourth Defensive Player of the Year award and if Victor Wembanyama deserved the honor instead, despite being a rookie.
Edwards has ‘embarrassed’ Murray, Nuggets
Michael Holley and Terrika Foster-Brasby explain just how impressive Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves have been against the Denver Nuggets, particularly with their defense against Jamal Murray.
WNBA to charter flights after viral Clark video
Michael Holley and Terrika Foster-Brasby have an in-depth discussion regarding the WNBA finally chartering flights for its teams, and discuss the influence Caitlin Clark and other stars have had in making this possible.
Doyel suspended, barred from covering Clark, Fever
Michael Holley and Terrika Foster-Brasby react to The Indianapolis Star suspending columnist Gregg Doyel for his actions in Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever introductory press conference.
WNBA has to evolve as sport rises in popularity
Michael Holley and Terrika Foster-Brasby share their thoughts on the WNBA's dramatic increase in popularity and how the league is handling the demand for the sport from fans and the media.