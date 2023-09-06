Watch Now
Buying into the Coach Prime hype in Colorado?
Michael Holley and Liv Moods discuss on Brother From Another whether the hype over Deion Sanders and Colorado is excessive, or whether the Buffaloes have already proven they're for real by beating TCU.
Lakers prioritizing quantity over quality?
Michael Holley and Liv Moods break down whether the Los Angeles Lakers' Christian Wood signing really moves the team's needle, or whether the Lakers are prioritizing sheer quantity over quality.
Will KC’s Kelce play in Week 1 vs. DET?
Michael Holley and Liv Moods discuss Travis Kelce's status for the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 1 matchup against the Detroit Lions -- and whether Patrick Mahomes and co. can overcome Kelce's and Chris Jones' absence.
Bosa signs megadeal with San Francisco 49ers
Michael Holley and Liv Moods react to Nick Bosa's five-year, $170 million contract extension with the San Francisco 49ers.
Team USA thrashes Italy amid Lyles controversy
Team USA bounced back from its loss to Lithuania by demolishing Italy in the FIBA World Cup, amid the ongoing 'world champions' Noah Lyles controversy.
Bills or Jets more likely to win AFC East?
Michael Holley, Liv Moods and Connor Rogers make some of their picks for the NFL's Week 1 slate, give their conference champion favorites and debate between the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets in the AFC East.
Jones’ contract demands toward KC are well-placed
Michael Holley, Liv Moods and Connor Rogers discuss Chris Jones' holdout with the Kansas City Chiefs and how the two sides might come to a resolution.
What to make of Gannon’s ‘uninspiring’ speech
Michael Holley and Reeta Hubbard, "The NFL Chick," give their reactions to Cardinals' head coach Jonathan Gannon's "uninspiring" speech to his players.
Ware: Pass rushers deserve to be paid like the MJs
DeMarcus Ware joins Brother From Another to discuss what it means to be an NFL Hall of Famer, the significance of being a Cowboy, what he makes of the number of defensive players holding out, and more.
Reed makes historic predictions for Jets defense
Michael Holley and Reeta Hubbard, "The NFL Chick," react to DJ Reed's comments regarding the Jets' potentially 'historic' defense, making comparisons to the 1985 Bears and Legion of Boom.
Sanders deserves to talk his talk after TCU upset
Michael Holley and Reeta Hubbard discuss Deion Sanders' impressive win over TCU, and while he deserves to talk his talk, is this a team you should buy into as a legitimate contender?
Rodgers is ‘riding high’ with recent trash talk
Natalie and Reeta Hubbard, "The NFL Chick," break down Aaron Rodgers' trash talk on 'Hard Knocks' and why the New York Jets quarterback has a new outlook entering his 19th NFL season.