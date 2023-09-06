 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Screenshot 2023-09-06 at 5.28.41 PM.png
U.S. Mid-Am includes past champs, Walker Cuppers and Ben Hogan
2023 US Open Championships Day 9
Djokovic among participants in Ryder Cup All-Star Match
Mahomes_RD.jpg
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 1 of 2023 season

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_christianwoodsv2_230906.jpg
Lakers prioritizing quantity over quality?
nbc_bfa_kelcechiefsandlionsv2_230906.jpg
Will KC’s Kelce play in Week 1 vs. DET?
nbc_bfa_bosanewdeal_230906.jpg
Bosa signs megadeal with San Francisco 49ers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Screenshot 2023-09-06 at 5.28.41 PM.png
U.S. Mid-Am includes past champs, Walker Cuppers and Ben Hogan
2023 US Open Championships Day 9
Djokovic among participants in Ryder Cup All-Star Match
Mahomes_RD.jpg
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 1 of 2023 season

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_christianwoodsv2_230906.jpg
Lakers prioritizing quantity over quality?
nbc_bfa_kelcechiefsandlionsv2_230906.jpg
Will KC’s Kelce play in Week 1 vs. DET?
nbc_bfa_bosanewdeal_230906.jpg
Bosa signs megadeal with San Francisco 49ers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Buying into the Coach Prime hype in Colorado?

September 6, 2023 03:48 PM
Michael Holley and Liv Moods discuss on Brother From Another whether the hype over Deion Sanders and Colorado is excessive, or whether the Buffaloes have already proven they're for real by beating TCU.
Up Next
nbc_bfa_christianwoodsv2_230906.jpg
2:44
Lakers prioritizing quantity over quality?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_kelcechiefsandlionsv2_230906.jpg
9:48
Will KC’s Kelce play in Week 1 vs. DET?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_bosanewdeal_230906.jpg
2:06
Bosa signs megadeal with San Francisco 49ers
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_teamusafibawc_230906.jpg
5:05
Team USA thrashes Italy amid Lyles controversy
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_wk1picks_230906.jpg
11:52
Bills or Jets more likely to win AFC East?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_jonescontract_230906.jpg
4:41
Jones’ contract demands toward KC are well-placed
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_gannonv2_230905.jpg
3:32
What to make of Gannon’s ‘uninspiring’ speech
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_demarcusware_230905.jpg
14:46
Ware: Pass rushers deserve to be paid like the MJs
Now Playing
New_York_Jets_Defense.jpg
7:57
Reed makes historic predictions for Jets defense
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_deionsanders_230905.jpg
19:04
Sanders deserves to talk his talk after TCU upset
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_rodgersv2_230901.jpg
6:58
Rodgers is ‘riding high’ with recent trash talk
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_nebvolleyball_230901.jpg
2:36
Nebraska’s attendance record should be celebrated
Now Playing