Colorado has no 'wiggle room' after Stanford loss
Michael Holley and Lawrence Jackson break down Colorado's loss to Stanford and why Deion Sanders' team has little room for error with a tough stretch of Pac-12 games approaching.
Are expectations fair for USC’s Caleb Williams?
Connor Rogers, Michael Holley and Lawrence Jackson discuss the expectations for USC quarterback Caleb Williams and young quarterbacks as a whole, questioning if they should be expected to 'save' struggling NFL teams.
Will Belichick leave the Patriots after 2023?
Connor Rogers, Michael Holley and Lawrence Jackson dive into the New England Patriots' struggles if Bill Belichick will leave the team following a messy 2023 season.
Rodgers’ return could complicate things for NYJ
Connor Rogers joins Brother From Another to discuss the New York Jets roller coaster season and what a potential Aaron Rodgers return could mean for the team moving forward.
Cowboys have high ceiling after Chargers win
Michael Holley and Lawrence Jackson break down Dak Prescott's showing against the Los Angeles Chargers and why the Dallas Cowboys have an even higher ceiling heading into their bye week.
Is Justin Herbert worth his contract?
Michael Holley and Lawrence Jackson discuss Justin Herbert's performance against the Dallas Cowboys, where he ranks among NFL quarterbacks and if he is worth his top-five QB salary.
Lions ‘just get it done,’ belong among NFL’s best
The Detroit Lions continue to get the job done wherever, whenever, against whomever -- and belong among the elite teams in the NFL, Michael Smith and Michael Holley argue. Will they emerge atop the NFC?
Time for Belichick, Patriots split might be near
Michael Holley and Michael Smith assess what the future could hold for a Bill Belichick - New England Patriots situation that doesn't look like it'll improve anytime soon.
Hill the NFL’s top WR as he continues MVP chase?
Michael Holley and Michael Smith heap praise upon Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who's off to an incredible start through Week 6 and is firmly in the conversation for NFL MVP.
Jets upset over Eagles continues upward trajectory
The New York Jets are feeling good after upsetting the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6 and receiving encouraging signs from Zach Wilson and the offense in recent weeks.
Are 49ers, Eagles first losses causes for concern?
The last two undefeated teams in the NFL are undefeated no longer, with the San Francisco 49ers losing to the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles falling to the New York Jets. Is either loss particularly worrying?
Are the undefeated Eagles getting enough love?
Natalie and Terrika Foster-Brasby play a game of love/hate with the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles and discuss whether or not they should be getting more love around the NFL.