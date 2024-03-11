Watch Now
Franchise-tagged Higgins requests trade
Michael Smith and Michael Holley unpack Tee Higgins, who Cincinnati placed a franchise tag on, reportedly requesting a trade from the Bengals, and discuss which teams might be interested in the star wide receiver.
‘Silence is deafening’ from Chiefs on Britt Reid
Michael Smith and Michael Holley unpack the lack of accountability from the NFL surrounding former Chiefs assistant, Britt Reid, who injured a young girl when he got into a driving accident while legally impaired.
Does Jones deal solidify Chiefs’ three-peat?
In this segment of "My Bets, Your Money," Michael Smith and Michael Holley discuss the likelihood of the Kansas City Chiefs winning the Super Bowl again next season in the wake of Chris Jones' massive new contract.
Wilson ‘doesn’t have to cook’ in Pittsburgh
Michael Smith and Michael Holley unpack why the Steelers reportedly signing QB Russell Wilson is "on-brand," and how Wilson should approach his time in Pittsburgh differently than he has in the past.
Why first-round QBs are not set up for success
Michael Smith and Michael Holley discuss Mac Jones reportedly being traded to the Jaguars, and why he serves as the latest example in a line of first-round QBs who don't hit the ground running in the NFL.
Why Cousins is a ‘great fit’ for Atlanta
Michael Smith and Michael Holley discuss Kirk Cousins signing with the Falcons (per his agent), including how he can help the Atlanta offense, and how the Vikings will pivot moving forward.
Packers reportedly release RB Jones
Michael Smith and Michael Holley discuss the implications of the Packers reportedly releasing RB Aaron Jones in the wake of signing Josh Jacobs, per multiple reports.
Barkley, Jacobs, Pollard highlight RB moves
Michael Smith and Michael Holley unpack the influx of reported running back signings across the league, including Saquon Barkley to the Eagles, Josh Jacobs to the Packers and Tony Pollard to the Titans.
How concerning is Celtics’ late-game loss to Cavs?
Michael Smith and Michael Holley react to the Boston Celtics' crunch-time loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, questioning if the team has bigger issues to look at in late-game situations.
Zion is the ‘marquee name’ NBA Dunk Contest needs
Michael Smith and Michael Holley react to Zion Williamson's comments about the 2025 NBA Dunk Contest and debate if the competition can be 'saved' with bigger stars.
Cowboys ‘know better’ with Parsons designation
Michael Holley and Michael Smith discuss the Dallas Cowboys designating Micah Parsons as a defensive end for his fifth-year option, saving the team nearly $3 million.
Cousins is ‘just good enough’ to land big deals
Michael Smith and Michael Holley analyze reports linking Kirk Cousins to the Atlanta Falcons and discuss how the 35-year-old has managed to succeed in contract negotiations throughout his career.