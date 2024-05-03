Watch Now
Holley: Bucks lost their championship vision
Michael Smith sees the Bucks losing in the first round with an injury excuse as their best outcome, but Michael Holley thinks Milwaukee’s championship window has closed.
Ex-GM’s comments on Falcons were ‘inflammatory’
Michael Holley and Michael Smith dissect the fallout from the Falcons' first-round selection of Michael Penix JR. and comments from a former GM saying there was no "adult supervision" behind the pick.
Steelers smart to try Fields as kick returner?
Michael Smith and Michael Holley debate whether the Pittsburgh Steelers' using Justin Fields as a kick returner would be insulting or ingenious.
Beverley showcases lack of maturity again
Michael Holley and Michael Smith call out Patrick Beverley after the Bucks guard threw the ball at a fan near the end of Milwaukee’s elimination defeat and refused to talk to a reporter afterward.
Embiid is the constant in 76ers’ failures
After another playoff defeat in which he was physically compromised, it’s fair to wonder if Joel Embiid will ever get over the hump with the Philadelphia 76ers.
What are Pacers’ chances of beating Knicks?
Michael Smith is looking forward to a potential Celtics-Knicks Eastern Conference Final, but Michael Holley warns against overlooking the Indiana Pacers.
Is Brunson the Knicks’ long-sought superstar?
Not long ago, the Jalen Brunson signing was seen as an overpay by the Knicks. Now, Brunson is putting up huge numbers in leading the Knicks to the second round of the NBA playoffs.
Knicks beat 76ers in classic playoff series
Michael Holley and Michael Smith express their love for the immaculate East Coast basketball vibe and competition of the Knicks-76ers playoff series.
Parker announces retirement from WNBA
Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill reflect on Candace Parker's 16-season WNBA career, and the ways she has shaped the women's game on and off the court.
Clippers ‘showed gumption’ in Game 4 win vs. Mavs
Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill discuss the evenly-matched series between the Los Angeles Clippers and Dallas Mavericks, specifically the strength of James Harden's performance.
‘No excuses’ for Eagles, Sirianni next season
Mike Jones joins Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill to discuss the Philadelphia Eagles offseason, which has created a team of young talent that is "well-positioned" to continue to revamp and reload.
Commanders get crucial ‘value picks’ in NFL draft
Mike Jones joins Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill to discuss the 2024 NFL Draft, and why the Washington Commanders deserve credit for selecting crucial pieces to fill their positions of need.