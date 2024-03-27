 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser
2024 NFL Draft Big Board: Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers in top five of Connor Rogers’ Top 150
Hoag Classic Newport Beach - Round One
DiMarco hopes LIV buys Champs. Tour, says purses are ‘kind of a joke’
Edey.png
Betting every game of the Sweet 16

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_siriannieagles_240327.jpg
Sirianni is running out of ‘fall guys’ with Eagles
nbc_bfa_hipdropban_240327.jpg
NFL’s new kickoff is ‘exciting and innovative’
nbc_pl_titleracesofar_240327.jpg
The story of the 2023-24 PL title race so far

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser
2024 NFL Draft Big Board: Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers in top five of Connor Rogers’ Top 150
Hoag Classic Newport Beach - Round One
DiMarco hopes LIV buys Champs. Tour, says purses are ‘kind of a joke’
Edey.png
Betting every game of the Sweet 16

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_siriannieagles_240327.jpg
Sirianni is running out of ‘fall guys’ with Eagles
nbc_bfa_hipdropban_240327.jpg
NFL’s new kickoff is ‘exciting and innovative’
nbc_pl_titleracesofar_240327.jpg
The story of the 2023-24 PL title race so far

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Is Purdy worth $40 million per season?

March 27, 2024 11:24 AM
Michael Smith and Michael Holley analyze the possibility of the San Francisco 49ers signing Brock Purdy to a long-term deal, debating whether the quarterback is worth $40 million per season.
Up Next
nbc_bfa_siriannieagles_240327.jpg
11:24
Sirianni is running out of ‘fall guys’ with Eagles
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_hipdropban_240327.jpg
19:00
NFL’s new kickoff is ‘exciting and innovative’
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_commanderspats_v2_240325.jpg
5:00
Patriots need to draft a QB and ‘figure it out’
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_calebdaniels_240325.jpg
4:45
Smith: Williams 1A, Daniels 1B among QB prospects
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_harbaughmccarthy_240325.jpg
7:31
Harbaugh’s bias shows in praise for McCarthy
Now Playing
mpx.jpg
20:01
Did Deion overstep with Shedeur, Hunter remarks?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_hipdrop_240325.jpg
4:06
NFL owners approve ban on ‘awful’ hip-drop tackle
Now Playing
sneed_mpx.jpg
7:16
Titans GM Carthon deserves credit for Sneed trade
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_mulkey_240325.jpg
28:19
Mulkey’s WaPo remarks raise further questions
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_ohtani_240325.jpg
22:31
Ohtani gambling situation ‘doesn’t smell right’
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_jjmccarthy_v2_240320.jpg
3:03
Holley: McCarthy is ‘a major projection’
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_influentialnbaplayers_240320__723549.jpg
25:35
Is LeBron right about Iverson, Curry’s influence?
Now Playing