 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Artistic Gymnastics World Championships. Antwerp 2023.
Simone Biles among Laureus World Sports Awards winners
NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500
Michael Jordan relishes Talladega win and is ‘all in’ on NASCAR
The Chevron Championship - Final Round
‘Exhausted’ Korda WDs from this week’s LPGA event

Top Clips

nbc_dps_mikefloriointerview_240422.jpg
Factors playing into Commanders’ decision at No. 2
nbc_dps_tompelisserointerview_240422.jpg
2024 NFL Draft could feature six first-round QBs
nbc_bfa_chiefsbillswrs_240422_V2.jpg
Could KC or BUF trade up for a WR?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Artistic Gymnastics World Championships. Antwerp 2023.
Simone Biles among Laureus World Sports Awards winners
NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500
Michael Jordan relishes Talladega win and is ‘all in’ on NASCAR
The Chevron Championship - Final Round
‘Exhausted’ Korda WDs from this week’s LPGA event

Top Clips

nbc_dps_mikefloriointerview_240422.jpg
Factors playing into Commanders’ decision at No. 2
nbc_dps_tompelisserointerview_240422.jpg
2024 NFL Draft could feature six first-round QBs
nbc_bfa_chiefsbillswrs_240422_V2.jpg
Could KC or BUF trade up for a WR?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

LAL-DEN series has 'sweep written all over it'

April 22, 2024 12:50 PM
Michael Smith and Michael Holley discuss the Los Angeles Lakers not being on the same level as the Denver Nuggets players who are all in their prime.
Up Next
nbc_bfa_chiefsbillswrs_240422_V2.jpg
3:16
Could KC or BUF trade up for a WR?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_nbaawards_240422.jpg
9:52
Lakers’ Davis is ‘extremely versatile’ defender
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_playoffharden_240422.jpg
14:19
Harden ‘picks up the slack’ in Kawhi’s absence
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_nbaplayoffs_240422.jpg
6:40
Who won opening weekend of NBA playoffs?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_edwards_240422.jpg
4:29
Edwards ‘takes the torch’ from Durant
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_topthreewrs_240422.jpg
3:11
Assessing where top three WRs will land
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_firstrdqbs_240422.jpg
11:40
Concerns surrounding top four QB prospects
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_robcommanders_240422.jpg
9:01
Why Commanders should pick QB Daniels at No. 2
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_robstarwr_240422.jpg
3:33
Assessing potential star WR trades pre-draft
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_robroncosdraftmoves_240422.jpg
5:31
Could the Broncos move up from No. 12 in draft?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_patsno3_240422.jpg
6:31
What to expect from the Patriots at No. 3
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_bucks_240417.jpg
11:07
Rivers, Giannis have a lot at stake against Pacers
Now Playing