LAL-DEN series has 'sweep written all over it'
Michael Smith and Michael Holley discuss the Los Angeles Lakers not being on the same level as the Denver Nuggets players who are all in their prime.
Could KC or BUF trade up for a WR?
With the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills both in the need of WR help, the Brother from Another crew debates whether either team would trade up for a wideout.
Lakers’ Davis is ‘extremely versatile’ defender
Michael Smith and Michael Holley unpack Anthony Davis' comments about DPOY, and debate whether someone who's defense didn't translate to team success is deserving of the award.
Harden ‘picks up the slack’ in Kawhi’s absence
Michael Smith and Michael Holley give credit to James Harden for stepping up for the Clippers in Kawhi Leonard's absence in Round 1 of the playoffs.
Who won opening weekend of NBA playoffs?
Following Round 1 of the NBA Playoffs, Michael Smith and Michael Holley explain why Damian Lillard deserves credit for his performance for the Milwaukee Bucks.
Edwards ‘takes the torch’ from Durant
Michael Smith and Michael Holley discuss the "Anthony Edwards experience," and how fun he is to watch, particularly when he chirps at veteran NBA stars.
Assessing where top three WRs will land
Charles Robinson joins Brother from Another to explain that the Arizona Cardinals are in the best position in the draft because they will have their pick of elite wide receivers.
Concerns surrounding top four QB prospects
Charles Robinson joins Brother from Another to discuss the drawbacks of the top-four QB prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft, including Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye and J.J. McCarthy.
Why Commanders should pick QB Daniels at No. 2
Charles Robinson joins Brother from Another to explain why he expects the Washington Commanders to select Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Assessing potential star WR trades pre-draft
Charles Robinson joins Brother from Another to discuss whether star wide receivers around the league, including Justin Jefferson, Brandon Aiyuk and Tee Higgins could be traded before the 2024 NFL Draft.
Could the Broncos move up from No. 12 in draft?
Charles Robinson joins Brother from Another to discuss the Denver Broncos, who have the No. 12 overall pick, potentially moving up to the No. 3 spot to try to select a QB.
What to expect from the Patriots at No. 3
Michael Smith and Michael Holley debate what the New England Patriots will do with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and why both believe the team will select a QB.