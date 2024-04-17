Watch Now
76ers should be 'formidable' vs. Heat in play-in
Michael Holley says this season's iteration of the 76ers deserves more "respect" compared to their recent rosters ahead of Wednesday's play-in clash with the Miami Heat.
Expect ‘growing pains’ for Clark in WNBA
Terrika Foster-Brasby goes behind the scenes of the WNBA Draft to explain the limited number of roster spots, and the difference between playing in the W vs. playing in college.
Why South Carolina deserves increased coverage
Terrika Foster-Brasby looks back on South Carolina's difficult path to the NCAA Championship and explains why the team deserves more credit for going undefeated in a rebuilding year.
NBA play-in tournament is ‘brilliant’
Michael Holley and Terrika Foster-Brasby explain why they think the NBA's play-in tournament is a great idea because it gives fringe teams the chance to be competitive in the playoffs.
Nuggets loss shakes up race for No. 1 seed in West
Michael Holley and Terrika Foster-Brasby discuss the Denver Nuggets' loss to the San Antonio Spurs, which opened the door for the Oklahoma City Thunder to take the No. 1 seed in the West.
Has Brady ruled out ever playing in the NFL again?
Terrika Foster-Brasby explains why she thinks Tom Brady should firmly close the door on his NFL career, while Michael Holley believes Brady's retirement is "fluid."
Former Colts QB Luck meant it when he said goodbye
Michael Holley and Terrika Foster-Brasby reflect on Andrew Luck's retirement from the NFL, and why they are not surprised that the former QB does not miss football.
Wolves, Nuggets lead race for West’s No. 1 seed
Kurt Helin joins Brother From Another to analyze the NBA Playoff picture and examine the race for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference between the Minnesota Timberwolves, Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Bucks are a ‘confused’ team heading into playoffs
Kurt Helin joins Brother From Another to break down the Milwaukee Bucks' form with the playoffs on the horizon and Jayson Tatum's comments on the Boston Celtics shooting zero free throws in Tuesday night's game.
Do Hornets have the ‘courage’ to hire Harding?
Kurt Helin joins Brother From Another to discuss Lindsey Harding reportedly interviewing for the Charlotte Hornets head coaching job, explaining why Harding would be a great hire.
Iowa vs. South Carolina ratings not a ‘one-off’
Michael Smith and Michael Holley react to the "record-shattering" TV ratings of Iowa vs. South Carolina, breaking down why the mark signifies the exponential growth of women's basketball.
Has Parsons ‘worn thin’ with the Cowboys?
Michael Smith and Michael Holley react to comments by Dallas radio hosts regarding Micah Parsons' status with the Cowboys, questioning how the report of Parsons rubbing the team the wrong way came about.