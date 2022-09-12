 Skip navigation
Watch Now

Put some respect on the Chiefs' name

September 12, 2022 04:31 PM
NFL columnist Mike Jones joins Brother from Another to talk about Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs answering some questions about their contender credentials after their dominating win against the Cardinals.
Up Next
nbc_bfa_ajawilson_230823.jpg
7:08
Wilson determined to be one of WNBA’s greats
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_jonathantaylortrade_230823.jpg
9:13
Will Colts actually end up trading Taylor?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_49ersqbs_230823.jpg
4:02
What next for Lance after Darnold wins backup job?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_jimharbaughsuspension_230823.jpg
3:28
Jim Harbaugh uniquely intense and competitive
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_shacarririchardson_230823.jpg
9:16
Richardson embodying maturity and growth
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_johnharbaughravens_230823.jpg
6:21
Ravens’ Harbaugh taking preseason too seriously?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_samhowell_230821.jpg
4:15
Howell’s potential as Washington’s starter
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_spearsonharden_230821.jpg
3:37
Harden and 76ers saga is an ‘absolute disaster’
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_robinsononjacobs_230821.jpg
3:01
What will it take for RB market to change?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_robinsononlance_230821.jpg
4:36
Lance will likely ‘need a fresh start’
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_robinsononnyj_230821.jpg
4:17
Rodgers ‘jumping off the screen’ as a teammate
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_richardson_230821.jpg
4:21
Should Richardson be playing more in preseason?
Now Playing