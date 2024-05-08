 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Daytona 500 Media Day
Michael McDowell to drive for Spire Motorsports in 2025
Trystan Haynes.jpg
2025 All-American Trystan Haynes Commits to Oklahoma
T'Andre Waverly.png
Four-Star T’Andre Waverly Commits to 2025 All-American Bowl

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_wnbastars_240508.jpg
WNBA has to evolve after Reese’s debut debacle
nbc_dps_stevejavieinterview_240508.jpg
How NBA challenges can question player credibility
nbc_dps_mikebreeninterview_240508.jpg
Breen: Knicks’ Brunson has ‘incredible work ethic’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Daytona 500 Media Day
Michael McDowell to drive for Spire Motorsports in 2025
Trystan Haynes.jpg
2025 All-American Trystan Haynes Commits to Oklahoma
T'Andre Waverly.png
Four-Star T’Andre Waverly Commits to 2025 All-American Bowl

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_wnbastars_240508.jpg
WNBA has to evolve after Reese’s debut debacle
nbc_dps_stevejavieinterview_240508.jpg
How NBA challenges can question player credibility
nbc_dps_mikebreeninterview_240508.jpg
Breen: Knicks’ Brunson has ‘incredible work ethic’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Rice under investigation for alleged assault

May 8, 2024 11:59 AM
Michael Holley and Terrika Foster-Brasby discuss Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice's latest off-field incident this offseason, where he allegedly assaulted someone at a Dallas nightclub.
Up Next
nbc_bfa_wnbastars_240508.jpg
4:45
WNBA has to evolve after Reese’s debut debacle
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_bradyroast_240506.jpg
6:30
Nothing off limits in Tom Brady roast
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_lakersham_240506__146418.jpg
19:17
Why LeBron is a ‘victim of his own intelligence’
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_knickspacers_240506.jpg
10:02
Can ‘culturally-relevant’ Knicks keep momentum?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_wolvesnuggets_240506.jpg
13:58
Edwards showing ‘sophistication’ in playoff run
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_jimmybutler_240506.jpg
11:57
Butler must win more to justify trash talking
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_keoncoleman_240503.jpg
4:34
Coleman’s personality gives Bills a Diggs antidote
Now Playing
falcons_staff.jpg
14:58
Ex-GM’s comments on Falcons were ‘inflammatory’
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_kickreturn_240503.jpg
4:06
Steelers smart to try Fields as kick returner?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_patbeverly_240503.jpg
7:06
Beverley showcases lack of maturity again
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_embiidsixers_240503.jpg
10:51
Embiid is the constant in 76ers’ failures
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_knickspacers_240503.jpg
9:13
What are Pacers’ chances of beating Knicks?
Now Playing