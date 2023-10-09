 Skip navigation
Michigan v Minnesota
College Football Week 7 Best Bets: Michigan, SDSU, Pitt, Iowa, and Tennessee vs Texas A&M
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Ny Carr.jpeg
2024 All-American Ny Carr Commits to Miami
Spaun_RD.jpg
DFS Dish: Shriners Children’s Open
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,

nbc_nas_mmalmidingerv2_231009.jpg
Biggest surprises from Cup ROVAL elimination race
nbc_bfa_49ers_231009.jpg
Are the 49ers the best team in the NFL?
nbc_dps_tomcurraninterview_231009.jpg
Assessing Belichick’s future with the Patriots

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Michigan v Minnesota
College Football Week 7 Best Bets: Michigan, SDSU, Pitt, Iowa, and Tennessee vs Texas A&M
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
Ny Carr.jpeg
2024 All-American Ny Carr Commits to Miami
Spaun_RD.jpg
DFS Dish: Shriners Children’s Open
  • Josh Culp
    ,
  • Josh Culp
    ,

nbc_nas_mmalmidingerv2_231009.jpg
Biggest surprises from Cup ROVAL elimination race
nbc_bfa_49ers_231009.jpg
Are the 49ers the best team in the NFL?
nbc_dps_tomcurraninterview_231009.jpg
Assessing Belichick’s future with the Patriots

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Smith: The Bill Belichick era is over

October 9, 2023 03:34 PM
Michael Smith and Michael Holley talk about the New England Patriots and what a hard reset will look like after two horrid games.
