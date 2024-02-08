 Skip navigation
nbc_pff_sblviii_kcsfpreview_240207.jpg
San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl history: Appearances, Wins, MVPs
SX 2024 Rd 05 Detroit Eli Tomac leads Hunter Lawrence.JPG
2024 Supercross Round 6, Glendale by the numbers: Eli Tomac’s seesaw should rise in Arizona
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
nbc_bte_mahomes_240206.jpg
Super Bowl records: Which players have won the most Super Bowls?

Top Clips

nbc_pft_aidanhutchinsonint_240208.jpg
Hutchinson: Campbell makes handling adversity fun
nbc_bfa_pukanacuaintv_240208.jpg
Nacua taking in Las Vegas at first Super Bowl
nbc_pft_bufjoshallenint_240208.jpg
Allen recalls plays he can’t believe he pulled off

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Davis expecting the 'unexpected' in Super Bowl

February 8, 2024 03:29 PM
Former San Francisco 49ers tight end Vernon Davis joins Michael Holley to give his prediction for Super Bowl LVIII, break down the greatness of Patrick Mahomes and discuss his acting career.
nbc_bfa_pukanacuaintv_240208.jpg
7:35
Nacua taking in Las Vegas at first Super Bowl
nbc_bfa_matthewjudon_240208.jpg
6:32
Judon: Playing for Mayo will be ‘unique’
nbc_bfa_solomonwilcots_240208.jpg
15:03
Wilcots addresses SF concerns with practice field
nbc_bfa_michaelpenix_240208.jpg
6:51
Penix: ‘I’m the best quarterback in the draft’
nbc_bfa_devinmccourty_240208.jpg
12:30
McCourty ‘surprised’ Belichick was not hired as HC
nbc_bfa_fredtaylorintv_240208.jpg
9:16
Taylor: Belichick’s legacy can’t be taken away
nbc_ffhh_eckler_240208.jpg
11:35
Ekeler open to Chargers return under Harbaugh
nbc_bfa_adondeintv_240208.jpg
11:08
Adande: Mahomes, Montana are similar
nbc_bfa_wareintv_240208.jpg
9:49
Ware: Super Bowl is an ‘electric’ atmosphere
nbc_bfa_mentalhealth_240207.jpg
5:16
Shedding the stigma speaking about mental health
nbc_bfa_kbintv_240207.jpg
12:56
Bourne: The environment got to Jones
nbc_bfa_lombardiintv_240207.jpg
14:11
The real reason Atlanta didn’t hire Belichick
