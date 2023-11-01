Watch Now
Warriors picked to host 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend
Marc J. Spears joins Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill on Brother From Another to share their thoughts on the Golden State Warriors getting picked to host the 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend at Chase Center.
Up Next
Sanders wants NCAA to reimburse Colorado players
Sanders wants NCAA to reimburse Colorado players
Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill discuss Deion Sanders' comments about wanting the NCAA or Rose Bowl to reimburse Colorado players after alleged jewelry theft.
Seeing Wembanyama in person is ‘incredible’
Seeing Wembanyama in person is 'incredible'
Marc J. Spears joins Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill on Brother From Another to discuss their early observations of San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama.
James Harden must be on best behavior in L.A.
James Harden must be on best behavior in L.A.
Marc J. Spears joins Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill on Brother From Another to discuss James Harden getting traded to the Clippers and why he has to be on his best behavior in Los Angeles.
Raiders fire Josh McDaniels, Dave Ziegler
Raiders fire Josh McDaniels, Dave Ziegler
Michael Holley and Vincent Goodwill react to the news of the Las Vegas Raiders firing head coach Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler, plus discuss where the blame should land in the Raiders organization.
Coach Prime may need an ‘accountability check’
Coach Prime may need an 'accountability check'
Michael Holley and Reeta Hubbard break down Deion Sanders' comments about Colorado's offensive line, highlighting why he took a poor route in how he addressed the unit's subpar play.
Swinney ‘on wrong side’ after rant on radio caller
Swinney 'on wrong side' after rant on radio caller
Michael Holley and Reeta Hubbard look at Dabo Swinney's rant at a radio caller, explaining why the moment was another example of the Clemson head coach going a step too far.
Adams ‘said everything’ by saying nothing about LV
Adams 'said everything' by saying nothing about LV
Michael Holley and Reeta Hubbard explain why Josh McDaniels may have lost the Raiders’ locker room after another loss and less than enthusiastic comments from Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams.
Is Embiid’s departure from 76ers inevitable?
Is Embiid's departure from 76ers inevitable?
Michael Holley, Reeta Hubbard and Mike Hill weigh in on James Harden’s move to the Clippers and why it creates serious ripple effects for Joel Embiid and the 76ers’ futures.
Young, Williams among top defensive players moved
Young, Williams among top defensive players moved
Michael Holley and Reeta Hubbard discuss the Commanders’ deadline decisions, why the Leonard Williams trade was ‘great’ for Seattle and how Josh Dobbs could ‘salvage’ Minnesota’s season.
Saleh deserves praise for pleasant surprise Jets
Saleh deserves praise for pleasant surprise Jets
Somehow, some way, the New York Jets are 4-3, much to the credit of head coach Robert Saleh -- while the Miami Dolphins continue to torment the former AFC East bully New England Patriots.
Brown pushing Hill for NFL WR1 status
Brown pushing Hill for NFL WR1 status
A.J. Brown had his sixth straight game with over 125 receiving yards on Sunday. Is the Philadelphia Eagles' star pushing the Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill as the NFL's top wide receiver?