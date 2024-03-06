 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Colorado v UCLA
2024 March Madness: When is Selection Sunday?
AUTO: MAY 20 IndyCar Series - Indianapolis 500 Pole Day
Ed Jones joins Sam Hunt Racing’s Xfinity program
NHL: Ottawa Senators at Philadelphia Flyers
Florida Panthers land Vladimir Tarasenko from Ottawa Senators for a pair of draft picks

Top Clips

nbc_golf_tourofpalmeroffice_240306.jpg
Palmer’s historic office captures his legacy
nbc_golf_arnoldpalmerpreview_240306.jpg
Will PGA Tour stars emerge at Bay Hill?
nbc_cyc_btpstage4_240306.jpg
Missed opportunity for Remco Evenepoel?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Colorado v UCLA
2024 March Madness: When is Selection Sunday?
AUTO: MAY 20 IndyCar Series - Indianapolis 500 Pole Day
Ed Jones joins Sam Hunt Racing’s Xfinity program
NHL: Ottawa Senators at Philadelphia Flyers
Florida Panthers land Vladimir Tarasenko from Ottawa Senators for a pair of draft picks

Top Clips

nbc_golf_tourofpalmeroffice_240306.jpg
Palmer’s historic office captures his legacy
nbc_golf_arnoldpalmerpreview_240306.jpg
Will PGA Tour stars emerge at Bay Hill?
nbc_cyc_btpstage4_240306.jpg
Missed opportunity for Remco Evenepoel?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Cousins is 'just good enough' to land big deals

March 6, 2024 11:27 AM
Michael Smith and Michael Holley analyze reports linking Kirk Cousins to the Atlanta Falcons and discuss how the 35-year-old has managed to succeed in contract negotiations throughout his career.
Up Next
nbc_bfa_celticscavs_240306.jpg
10:42
How concerning is Celtics’ late-game loss to Cavs?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_ziondunkcontest_240306.jpg
6:35
Zion is the ‘marquee name’ NBA Dunk Contest needs
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_cowboysparsons_240306.jpg
10:25
Cowboys ‘know better’ with Parsons designation
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_russlandingspots_240306.jpg
23:02
Evaluating Wilson’s best landing spots
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_wilsonworsttrade_240306.jpg
11:01
Smith: Wilson to Broncos was ‘worst trade ever’
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_caitlynclark_240304.jpg
6:15
There is no discounting Clark’s accomplishments
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_celticssmackdubs_240304.jpg
4:31
Brown, BOS meet GSW’s disrespect with beatdown
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_lebron40k_240304.jpg
16:39
LeBron hitting 40K adds to long GOAT resume
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_joshharris_240304.jpg
3:24
Smith: Harris ‘reeks of a meddlesome owner’
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_xworthyrecord_240304.jpg
6:49
Should 40-yard dash times affect draft stock?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_harrisonjr_240304.jpg
9:18
Can the NFL Scouting Combine be improved?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_calebwilliams_240304.jpg
12:35
Williams upsets established order at combine
Now Playing