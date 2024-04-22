 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2024 Rd 14 Nashville RJ Hampshire celebrates.jpg
Supercross Nashville 250 East / West points, results: Major points shakeup in both divisions
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro - Round Two
How to watch Nelly Korda at JM Eagle, Rory McIlroy at Zurich Classic
Masters Tournament - Round Two
Tiger Woods’ TGL team to include Max Homa, Tom Kim and Kevin Kisner

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_schefflerintvanddiscuss_240422.jpg
Scheffler: Double-digit PGA Tour wins ‘special’
nbc_bfa_edwards_240422.jpg
Edwards ‘takes the torch’ from Durant
USATSI_23045996.jpg
Simms’ Mock Draft 25-32: Packers reel in DeJean

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2024 Rd 14 Nashville RJ Hampshire celebrates.jpg
Supercross Nashville 250 East / West points, results: Major points shakeup in both divisions
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro - Round Two
How to watch Nelly Korda at JM Eagle, Rory McIlroy at Zurich Classic
Masters Tournament - Round Two
Tiger Woods’ TGL team to include Max Homa, Tom Kim and Kevin Kisner

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gt_schefflerintvanddiscuss_240422.jpg
Scheffler: Double-digit PGA Tour wins ‘special’
nbc_bfa_edwards_240422.jpg
Edwards ‘takes the torch’ from Durant
USATSI_23045996.jpg
Simms’ Mock Draft 25-32: Packers reel in DeJean

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Who won opening weekend of NBA playoffs?

April 22, 2024 12:44 PM
Following Round 1 of the NBA Playoffs, Michael Smith and Michael Holley explain why Damian Lillard deserves credit for his performance for the Milwaukee Bucks.
Up Next
nbc_bfa_edwards_240422.jpg
4:29
Edwards ‘takes the torch’ from Durant
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_topthreewrs_240422.jpg
3:11
Assessing where top three WRs will land
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_firstrdqbs_240422.jpg
11:40
Concerns surrounding top four QB prospects
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_robcommanders_240422.jpg
9:01
Why Commanders should pick QB Daniels at No. 2
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_robstarwr_240422.jpg
3:33
Assessing potential star WR trades pre-draft
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_robroncosdraftmoves_240422.jpg
5:31
Could the Broncos move up from No. 12 in draft?
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_patsno3_240422.jpg
6:31
What to expect from the Patriots at No. 3
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_bucks_240417.jpg
11:07
Rivers, Giannis have a lot at stake against Pacers
Now Playing
mich-for-mpx.jpg
4:42
Michigan football placed on probation, fined
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_heatsixers_240417.jpg
4:36
76ers should be ‘formidable’ vs. Heat in play-in
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_warriors_240417.jpg
17:40
Holley: Warriors dynasty is ‘officially over’
Now Playing
nbc_bfa_lebronlakers_240417.jpg
16:14
Lakers may not have answers for Jokic, Nuggets
Now Playing