Watch Now
WNBA All-Star Game can be a gold mine for brands
Natalie and Zena Keita preview the WNBA All-Star Game, how brands can promote their products through these superstars and the WNBA needing to fix travel for its players.
Up Next
Kuzma, Poole excited to join forces with Wizards
Kuzma, Poole excited to join forces with Wizards
Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole talk about their expectations for playing together on the Washington Wizards and the discussions they've had since the team acquired Poole.
Lillard trade is ‘going to take time’
Lillard trade is 'going to take time'
Natalie and Zena discuss Damian Lillard's repeated demands to be traded to the Miami Heat and if he is in the best position to be making these claims.
Wembanyama’s and Spears’ security drama
Wembanyama's and Spears' security drama
Natalie and Zena Keita are in Las Vegas for the NBA Summer League and talk about the security incident between Victor Wembanyama and Britney Spears.
Natalie, Zena discuss Williams’ ‘unmoving’ trade
Natalie, Zena discuss Williams' 'unmoving' trade
Brother from Another featured hosts Natalie and Zena analyze how the shocking trade of Grant Williams from the Boston Celtics to the Dallas Mavericks has had little impact thus far.
Natalie: Bucher is ‘victim blaming’ Poole
Natalie: Bucher is 'victim blaming' Poole
Natalie and Zena discuss the recent comments made by Ric Bucher discussing Jordan Poole and attempt to unpack the timeline between Draymond Green and Poole after the assault.
Can the Clippers win a title with Harden?
Can the Clippers win a title with Harden?
Natalie and Kurt Helin join Brother From Another to debate over James Harden's role on a contender, and winners and losers of free agency.
How will NBA fix flopping issues?
How will NBA fix flopping issues?
Kurt Helin joins Brother From Another to discuss the NBA's efforts to negate flopping next season, but explains why he's less than optimistic about the league's plan.
Holmgren looks ‘aggressive’ in return from injury
Holmgren looks 'aggressive' in return from injury
Brother From Another recaps 2022 No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren's 2023 Summer League debut and how he compares to other rookies, like 2023 No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama.
Helin: Expect Lillard saga to ‘drag out a while’
Helin: Expect Lillard saga to 'drag out a while'
Kurt Helin joins Brother From Another to share his insight into Damian Lillard's situation with the Portland Trailblazers, and explains why a deal to the Miami Heat is more difficult than one would think.
Does Lillard have a ‘Plan B’ other than the Heat?
Does Lillard have a 'Plan B' other than the Heat?
Michael Smith and Ashley Nicole Moss debate Damian Lillard's options if his preferred trade to the Heat falls through.
How interesting is a Jerry Jones docuseries?
How interesting is a Jerry Jones docuseries?
Michael Smith and Ashley Nicole Moss reveal their level of interest for Jerry Jones' Netflix docuseries and explain what the series should focus on.