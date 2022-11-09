 Skip navigation
Allen injury impact, Bucs backfield

November 9, 2022 12:45 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr discuss the fantasy impact of Josh Allen's injury, as well as the backfield splits in Tampa Bay, Dallas and Pittsburgh.
nbc_ffhh_snfpreview_231213.jpg
2:23
Berry’s Ravens-Jaguars Love/Hate preview
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_231213.jpg
3:26
Defense will keep Jets, Bears in play
nbc_ffhh_openclosewk15_231213.jpg
12:04
Close Goff, keep Swift open in Week 15
nbc_ffhh_playernews_231213.jpg
8:25
Stroud can’t be counted on even if he starts
nbc_ffhh_superdraftflex_231213.jpg
11:13
Low-end QBs to target in superflex leagues
nbc_ffhh_eatingood_231213.jpg
9:37
Ridder, Elliott eatin’ good heading into Week 15
nbc_ffhh_backtofuture_231212.jpg
1:52
Berry makes the case for Browns’ Stefanski COY
nbc_ffhh_giantspackers_231212.jpg
2:46
Berry’s fantasy takeaways from Packers-Giants
nbc_ffhh_titansdolphinsreax_231212.jpg
10:36
Assessing Hill’s injury ahead of fantasy playoffs
nbc_ffhh_waiverwiredqbs_231212.jpg
7:42
Stafford, Likely are top waiver options at QB, TE
nbc_ffhh_waiverwiredwrs_231212.jpg
9:07
Beckham’s stock up as a top Week 15 waiver add
nbc_ffhh_waiverwired_231212.jpg
11:42
Foreman is Berry’s No. 1 RB waiver add in Week 15
