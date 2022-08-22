Watch Now
Berry's Ride or Die: Jalen Hurts
Matthew Berry reveals that his Ride or Die for this year is Jalen Hurts, which means Berry is going to do everything he can to leave drafts this year with the Eagles QB.
Up Next
Berry’s Ravens-Jaguars Love/Hate preview
Berry's Ravens-Jaguars Love/Hate preview
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers look at who they love and hate in the Sunday Night Football clash between the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars.
Defense will keep Jets, Bears in play
Defense will keep Jets, Bears in play
The FFHH crew give their early line alerts, including a pair of defenses in New York and Chicago that should keep their teams in good position against the spread.
Close Goff, keep Swift open in Week 15
Close Goff, keep Swift open in Week 15
Fantasy Football Happy Hour does its version of start/sit for NFL Week 15, including a cold Jared Goff and a disagreement about Jaylen Warren's future production.
Stroud can’t be counted on even if he starts
Stroud can't be counted on even if he starts
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew react to the latest player injury news and discuss Texans' QB C.J. Stroud's status after suffering a fourth quarter concussion last week.
Low-end QBs to target in superflex leagues
Low-end QBs to target in superflex leagues
The FFHH gang talk about about low-end quarterback options and who can be the difference in your superflex leagues.
Ridder, Elliott eatin’ good heading into Week 15
Ridder, Elliott eatin' good heading into Week 15
Matthew Berry and the rest of FFHH talk about who is eatin' good before NFL Week 15, including a sneaky Desmond Ridder and resurgent Ezekiel Elliott.
Berry makes the case for Browns’ Stefanski COY
Berry makes the case for Browns' Stefanski COY
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers discuss a trio of futures bets on DraftKings Sportsbook, headlined by win totals for the Rams and Ravens and a value play for COY.
Berry’s fantasy takeaways from Packers-Giants
Berry's fantasy takeaways from Packers-Giants
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers discuss fine fantasy days for Tommy DeVito, Saquon Barkley and Wan'Dale Robinson on Monday Night Football, as well as Jayden Reed's outlook with the Packers.
Assessing Hill’s injury ahead of fantasy playoffs
Assessing Hill's injury ahead of fantasy playoffs
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers recap the Titans upsetting the Dolphins on Monday Night Football, addressing concern around Tyreek Hill's injury, Raheem Mostert's dominance and more.
Stafford, Likely are top waiver options at QB, TE
Stafford, Likely are top waiver options at QB, TE
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers discuss the top quarterbacks and tight ends managers should look to on the waiver wire for Week 15, including Matthew Stafford, Jake Browning, Isaiah Likely, among others.
Beckham’s stock up as a top Week 15 waiver add
Beckham's stock up as a top Week 15 waiver add
Matthew Berry discusses Odell Beckham's recent rise in fantasy, making him the top WR pickup on the waiver wire, and also looks to Joshua Palmer, Wan'Dale Robinson, among others that can provide managers with a boost.
Foreman is Berry’s No. 1 RB waiver add in Week 15
Foreman is Berry's No. 1 RB waiver add in Week 15
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers run through the top RBs available on the waiver wire, with D'Onta Foreman leading a pack of injury-contingent targets like Ty Chandler, Antonio Gibson and Zamir White.