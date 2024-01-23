 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Pegasus World Cup Invitational 2018
How to watch Pegasus World Cup 2024: TV channel, live stream, start time
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti triples in size while staying focused on the small details
Washington Nationals Joey Gallo
Report: Joey Gallo agrees to 1-year, $5 million deal with Nationals

Top Clips

nbc_pl_2robbieshodgsonseat_240123.jpg
Arsenal were ‘almost perfect’ v. Crystal Palace
nbc_golf_gt_mevo_240123.jpg
MEVO+ Limited Edition features elite courses
nbc_big10_cfbfilmbreakdownunderrated_240113.jpg
Top five Big Ten underrated football players

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Pegasus World Cup Invitational 2018
How to watch Pegasus World Cup 2024: TV channel, live stream, start time
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship
Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti triples in size while staying focused on the small details
Washington Nationals Joey Gallo
Report: Joey Gallo agrees to 1-year, $5 million deal with Nationals

Top Clips

nbc_pl_2robbieshodgsonseat_240123.jpg
Arsenal were ‘almost perfect’ v. Crystal Palace
nbc_golf_gt_mevo_240123.jpg
MEVO+ Limited Edition features elite courses
nbc_big10_cfbfilmbreakdownunderrated_240113.jpg
Top five Big Ten underrated football players

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Inside 'chess match' of OSU, Iowa OT thriller

January 23, 2024 10:53 AM
Robbie Hummel, Zora Stephenson and Meghan McKeown break down Ohio State's statement win over Iowa as well as the dangers of storming the court and how to maintain safety for athletes.