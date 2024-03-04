 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: MAR 01 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 presented by Westgate Resorts
Celebration over, it’s back to work for NASCAR Truck winner Rajah Caruth
LIV Golf Invitational - Jeddah - Day One
Rex & Lav: AK’s comeback coincides with Tour’s star-power outage
Syndication: Iowa City Press-Citizen
Big Ten Women’s Basketball Bracketology: Minneapolis, here we come

Top Clips

nbc_pl_update_240304.jpg
PL Update: Arsenal outgun Blades in 6-0 rout
nbc_pl_arteta_240304.jpg
Arteta ‘really happy’ with Arsenal’s win v. Blades
nbc_pl_odegaard_240304.jpg
Odegaard: Arsenal in ‘absolutely top-class’ form

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: MAR 01 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Victoria's Voice Foundation 200 presented by Westgate Resorts
Celebration over, it’s back to work for NASCAR Truck winner Rajah Caruth
LIV Golf Invitational - Jeddah - Day One
Rex & Lav: AK’s comeback coincides with Tour’s star-power outage
Syndication: Iowa City Press-Citizen
Big Ten Women’s Basketball Bracketology: Minneapolis, here we come

Top Clips

nbc_pl_update_240304.jpg
PL Update: Arsenal outgun Blades in 6-0 rout
nbc_pl_arteta_240304.jpg
Arteta ‘really happy’ with Arsenal’s win v. Blades
nbc_pl_odegaard_240304.jpg
Odegaard: Arsenal in ‘absolutely top-class’ form

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

How much do conference titles matter?

March 4, 2024 04:48 PM
Zora, Meghan and Robbie discuss the value of regular season and conference tournament titles and look ahead to the conclusion of the men's and women's seasons in the Big Ten.